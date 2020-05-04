NEWBERRY — Newberry College has announced that the week of May 3-9 has been designated Scarlet and Gray Week.

The initiative, expanded to a full seven-day event, is designed to sustain the college’s continued response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In the wake of COVID-19, what is normally a key season for giving to Newberry College has become absolutely vital. What was a single giving day last year is now a full week, to allow ample opportunity for our friends to help the college emerge from this pandemic,” said President Maurice Scherrens.

Scarlet and Gray Week, which coincides with the final week of the spring semester, seeks to garner much-needed financial support and virtually engage the college community. Each day of the week will feature social media challenges and tributes, culminating with graduation day on May 9. Formal commencement exercises have been postponed.

“Scarlet and Gray Week is all about supporting Newberry College, in every sense of the word,” said Lori Ann Vinson Summers, vice president for institutional advancement. “This is about making an immediate impact for our students who need it most, through gifts, support and Newberry College pride.”

The Newberry College Board of Trustees has endorsed the week-long initiative, pledging to match gifts made for Scarlet and Gray Week dollar-for-dollar.

“The Board of Trustees is deeply committed to furthering the mission of Newberry College, and Scarlet and Gray Week is essential to that mission,” said Rob Best, 1971 graduate and chair of the board. “This is the week to give to Newberry, because we’re making sure gifts made for this event have twice the impact for our students.”

Gifts may be made to Newberry College online, via text and by mail. For full details on the week’s events and ways to give, please visit www.newberry.edu/scarletandgray.