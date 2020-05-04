NEWBERRY — The Newberry Opera House has postponed all shows through May 28, 2020, in response to COVID-19.

Staff is hard at work rescheduling and sharing information for almost 30 performances impacted by this suspension. As a nonprofit performing arts center that relies on revenue from ticket sales, this closure greatly affects the Foundation’s finances.

Fortunately, ‘Giving Day’ is right around the corner. This year Midlands Gives, and Giving Tuesday, are joining forces and being held simultaneously on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. You can help demonstrate the power of generosity to heal a fractured world and know that while the theatre is dark, The Opera House remains the light — a beacon of hope that with your help will return to raise the curtain.

As everyone yearns for assurance and human connection, the importance of community and generosity are more important than ever. The Arts serve as a much-needed distraction and will help to bring us all together following this isolation. Today people watch from screens instead of finely upholstered chairs, evening wear has been traded in for lounge wear (yoga pants anyone?). Artists the world over are giving their works away with a glimmer of hope that this will bring solace to an anxious society. Check out the Opera House Facebook page to see how Opera House alumni are helping you #QuarantineAndChill during this unprecedented time. The Entertainment industry, like many, has taken a big hit from COVID-19. Financial and emotional weights have come crashing down as the entire industry is reduced to a bunch of ghost lights (see blog post: Ghost Light) and virtual performances. But those ghost lights are temporary place holders. They remain a symbol that while the performance hall is dark now, passion, creativity, and drive are still center stage.

The Newberry Opera House looks forward to the moment the doors can reopen, and we all can be together to experience the arts once more.

The Opera House is continuing to monitor, evaluate, and update procedures according to the guidelines of the CDC, local, and state authorities. As circumstances are very fluid at this time, it is unclear as to whether more performances will be affected. As things are changing rapidly visit NewberryOperaHouse.com for a comprehensive list as artists postpone, change date, or cancel their tours. Patrons with tickets to shows affected by the virus will be contacted prior to the original show date.

Performances affected by COVID-19 as of April 16, 2020:

• Georgia On My Mind: Ray Charles Tribute: Tour Canceled.

• How to Survive Middle School: New Date: Mon, Sept 14, 2020, at 7:00 p.m.

• The Embers Featuring Craig Woolard: Revised New Date: Tues, June 9, 2020, at 8:00 p.m.

• The Led Zeppelin Experience – Hammer of the Gods: New Date: Thurs, June 4, 2020, at 8:00 p.m.

• The Malpass Brothers: Revised New Date: Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 8:00 p.m.

• Capitol Steps: New Date: Tues, June 23, 2020, at 8:00 p.m.

• Ballet Folclorico de Silvia Lozano: Tour Canceled.

• The Isaacs featuring Terry Bradshaw New Date: The Isaacs Christmas Show (without Terry Bradshaw): Fri, November 20, 2020, at 8:00 p.m.

• Allen in Bloom Allen University Event: Event Postponed.

• Steel Betty: New Date: Fri, April 23, 2021, at 8:00 p.m.

• Ernie Haase + Signature Sound: New Date: Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 8:00 p.m.

• Newberry Chamber Orchestra: New Date: Sunday, September 20, 2020, at 5:00 p.m.

• Mariachi Herencia De Mexico: New Date: Sunday, March 28, 2021, at 4:00 p.m.

• Brian Culbertson: Thursday, April 22, 2021, at 8:00 p.m.

• The Glenn Miller Orchestra: Revised New Date: Tues, August 11, 2020, @ 8:00 p.m.

• Harlem Quartet: New Date: TBD.

• Tribute to the Music of “The Rat Pack” – Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr.: New Date: Sunday, June 21, 2020, at 3:00 p.m.

• Newberry College Jazz Big Band: Canceled.

• Jeanne Robertson: New Date for May 14 performance: Monday, June 29, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. | New Date for May 15 performance: Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. |New Date for May 16 performance: Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at 8:00 p.m.

• Dance Station Spring Performance: Canceled.

• DC Danceworks Spring Recital: Canceled.

• Tony Orlando: Postponed: More Info Coming Soon.

• Rick Alviti: That’s the Way It Was Elvis Tribute: Postponed: More Info Coming Soon.

Keeping their original dates at this time:

• Black Jacket Symphony – Prince’s Purple Rain: Fri, May 29, 2020, at 8:00 p.m.

• Gene Watson: Sat, May 31, 2020, at 8:00 p.m.

To learn more on how the NOH is responding during this crisis, visit NewberryOperaHouse.com. Updates will also be posted on the Newberry Opera House Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages. If you have concerns, email BoxOffice@NewberryOperaHouse.com. While the building is closed to the public, Box Office phone and email contact hours are Monday thru Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., closed Saturday and Sunday until further notice. Response times may be slow depending on the volume of emails received.