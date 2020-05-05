NEWBERRY — City of Newberry parks are back open, with modifications for visitors at this time. Parks will be re-opening, per the White House Task Force’s Opening Up America Again Plan – Phase One guidelines which limits more than 10 people, with appropriate distancing.

City staff ask that groups of no more than 10 gather in the following parks:

• Nosegay Park

• Wells Park

• Wells Japanese Garden

• Margaret Hunter Park

• Mollohon Park

• Marion Davis Park

• Oakland Park and Tennis Center

While there may be more than 10 people in a park, they are asked to maintain the proper social distance from one another.

“The city is excited about the opportunity to re-open parks, anticipating park visitors will maintain appropriate distancing within each social setting,” said Parks Recreation and Tourism Director Scott Sawyer. “A social setting will consist of not more than 10 people gathered in a particular location within a park, maintaining appropriate distancing.”

The following parks are asked to not only maintain this social distance, but refrain from having more than two people per basketball goal:

• Wise Street Park

• Kendall Park

• Dr. Ulysses S. Gallman Park

• Willowbrook Park

• Dr. Julian E. Grant Park

The following are guidelines for the Oakland Tennis Center:

• No more than 4 people on a single court, practicing appropriate distancing.

• No play on middle court of a battery – Courts 2, 5 and 8.

• Water coolers will not be provided. Players are asked to bring their own water bottle.

• The pro shop and tennis center restroom facilities remain closed.

While there may be more than 10 people in a park, Police Chief Roy McClurkin said there should be no need for park visitors to count the number of people in each park, but instead maintain an appropriate safe distance from one another.

“Visitors not practicing appropriate distancing and groups larger than 10 may be asked to disperse,” he said.

Despite the parks re-opening, all bathrooms will remain closed and all playgrounds will remain closed under the Governor’s 2020-17 Executive Order related to playgrounds. Playgrounds will be sanitized prior to re-opening of the equipment.

Rules can be found posted at each city park. For questions or more information, contact the Parks Recreation and Tourism office at 803-321-1015.

City of Newberry parks are back open, with modifications for visitors at this time. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_IMG_5501-2.jpg City of Newberry parks are back open, with modifications for visitors at this time. Courtesy photo