NEWBERRY — Samsung Electronics Home Appliances (SEHA), in Newberry, will temporarily shutdown, beginning tomorrow, according to a Samsung representative.

“Our top priority is the health of our employees and the safety of our communities. Therefore, we are moving forward with a temporary shutdown of production and administration at Samsung Electronics Home Appliances (SEHA). The facility will be shutdown on Wednesday, April 8 and plans to resume operation on Monday, April 20,” said a Samsung representative.

To date, three Samsung employees have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Earlier this week, a Samsung representative said the facility was thoroughly cleaned Friday, Saturday and Sunday (April 3-5), with 1.5 million square feet being cleaned.

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_SEHA_2019_-4.jpg Courtesy photo

By Andrew Wigger awigger@championcarolinas.com