Man charged following pedestrian death

NEWBERRY COUNTY — A man has been charged following the death of a pedestrian on the interstate Friday morning, according to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Kendrick Sentrell Coakley, 38, of Mt. Pleasant, has been charged with leaving the scene of a collision involving death, driving too fast for conditions and driving under suspension.

The collision took place on I-26 eastbound, near the 72 mile marker (two miles west of Newberry) at approximately 7:41 a.m. on Friday, according to Bolt.

Bolt said Coakley was travelling east on I-26, in a 2013 Peterbilt tractor trailer, in the right-hand lane. The deceased was associated with a 2016 Dodge Ram 3500, towing a fifth wheel trailer — the Dodge was legally parked in the emergency lane, according to Bolt.

Bolt said Coakley travelled into the emergency lane, striking the pedestrian and the car. Bolt further stated that Coakley left the scene, he was later located and arrested.

Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece identified Emmanuil G. Khmelnitskiy, 17, of Inman, as the pedestrian killed. Khmelnitskiy was pronounced on-scene.

Coakley was denied bond and remains at the Newberry County Detention Center until trial or a circuit judge issues a bond.

