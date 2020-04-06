SOUTH CAROLINA — Governor Henry McMaster has issued a mandatory Home or Work Order (Stay-At-Home Order), to begin on Tuesday, April 7 at 5 p.m.

Everyone under this order should stay home, according to McMaster, unless they are working, visiting family, exercising or obtaining essential goods or services.

“Those are the limits. We are closing no additional businesses, those businesses have been closed in previous orders,” he said.

McMaster said they are also requiring mandates of the retail stores, that are opened, they now must limit the customers. Specifically, no more than five customers for every one thousand square feet in a retail business, or 20 percent capacity according to the fire marshal — whichever is less.

A violation of any of these mandatory requirements is a misdemeanor, 30 days in jail and or $100 fine for each day of violation.

“It is time, according to the data, according to the science, according to the facts and according to the expert advise and guidance, as we have explained before, it is now time to make these recommended actions required. Too many people from the statistics, from the facts, from observation, too many people are on the roads, too many people are on the waters, too many people are in the stores,” McMaster said. “We’ve asked,we’ve urged, we suggested, but the last week or so has shown it is not enough. Rate of infection is on the rise, and the rate of noncompliance is on the rise.”

McMaster added that they hope this order will reduce the rising rate of infection, reduce the rate of noncompliance and reduce the rate of people losing their jobs because of these orders.

By Andrew Wigger awigger@championcarolinas.com