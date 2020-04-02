NEWBERRY COUNTY — Eighth Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo announced he is running for a third term as the chief prosecutor for Abbeville, Greenwood, Laurens and Newberry counties.

Elected to the post in 2012, Stumbo made a commitment to stand “shoulder-to-shoulder” with law enforcement and fight in the courtrooms of the eighth circuit to “keep our families safe.” Along with his prosecutors and support staff, who resolve hundreds of criminal cases across the circuit each month, Stumbo has prepared for trial and prosecuted over 40 major crimes during his tenure, including capital murders, child abuse, domestic violence, DUI, property crimes and other violent criminals.

A new circuit wide Domestic Violence Task Force was initiated by Stumbo in 2015, bringing together law enforcement agencies and other community partners from across the four counties to combat domestic violence in South Carolina. Stumbo has also overseen the expansion of diversion programs for certain non-violent cases to bring innovative ways to restore those offenders back to the community, including the creation of the Eighth Circuit Veterans Court Program in 2017, in partnership with the Greenwood and Laurens counties Veterans Affairs Office.

“We have come a long way in the past seven years to change the culture of this office and strengthen relationships in the law enforcement community, but there is still much work yet to be done,” Stumbo said. “I look forward to leading from the front as your solicitor to help keep our families safe.”

