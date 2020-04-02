NEWBERRY COUNTY — Senator Ronnie Cromer announced that he will seek another term in the State Senate representing the people of District 18. The District includes all of Newberry County, along with sections of both Lexington and Union Counties.

“During the last several years we have accomplished a lot. We’ve created over 27,000 new jobs, brought into our state over eight billion dollars in capital investment, and currently have the lowest unemployment rate in our state’s history. But there is still more to do,” Cromer said.

Cromer decided to cancel his campaign kick-rally in order to follow the orders of the president with regards to the COVID-19 directives. He has also suspended all door-to-door campaigning as well.

“We must be vigilant in our efforts to reduce the spread of this new virus and there is no need to put citizens at an increased risk,” he said.

Cromer was first elected to the seat in a special election in April of 2003.

As a life-long resident of Newberry County, Cromer has given more than 30 years of his life to public service. Cromer is a 30-year member of the South Carolina Army Reserve National Guard and served in the first Persian Gulf War and in Operation Desert Shield/Storm, receiving several distinguished service honors and retiring as a lieutenant colonel.

Cromer is a member of many civic organizations, including the American Legion, the Newberry Business Alliance and Chamber of Commerce, Ducks/Quail Unlimited and the Civitan Club of Prosperity.

“I am honored to serve in the State Senate, where I will continue the fight to make our community and state a better place in which to live, work, raise a family, and do business,” Cromer said.

Cromer said priorities for the coming year include cutting income taxes, working to fix our infrastructure, and reducing the tax burden on small businesses. Cromer is a pharmacist and a small business owner of Lorex Drugs and has received high ratings from both the S.C. Chamber of Commerce and the National Federation of Independent Business.

He currently serves as chairman of the Senate Banking and Insurance Committee and also serves on the Fish Game and Forestry, Finance, and Rules Committees.

Cromer lives in Prosperity with his wife Linda. They have two daughters, Candace and Heather and four grandchildren.

Courtesy of Senator Ronnie Cromer