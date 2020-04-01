Gibson named Google Cloud Academic All-American

Courtesy of Newberry College Luke Gibson is the first ever two-time Academic All-American selection for Newberry’s men’s basketball team, and the 29th overall selection for Newberry. -

AUSTIN, Texas — Luke Gibson has been named to the 2019-20 Google Cloud Academic All-American Team for men’s basketball as a third-team selection, the College Sports Information Directors of America announced.

“I could not be happier for Luke receiving this recognition. Any award/recognition Luke receives is one that is extremely well deserved and one that has been earned. No one I have ever coached embodies the term ‘student athlete’ any more complete than Luke,” said Head Coach Jason Taylor.

Gibson, a senior, boasts an exceptional 3.97 GPA as an accounting major. The Albemarle, N.C. native has been named to the Dean’s List in each semester at Newberry College. He also averaged a career high 11.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists during the 2019-20 season.

His 3.97 grade point average is the second-highest of all of the Academic All-American selections, and the highest mark on the third team.

