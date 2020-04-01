NEWBERRY COUNTY — On Saturday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) announced a new positive case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Newberry County. To date, this brings the total number of cases in Newberry County to two.

As of Monday afternoon, there were no other new cases in Newberry County. Statewide there are 925 cases in 41 counties, according to SCDHEC.

Late last week, SCDHEC reported a backlog of specimens to be tested that had developed at SCDHEC’s Public Health Laboratory, due to a nationwide shortage in the reagents (chemicals) required to perform testing. As of March 27, SCDHEC’s Laboratory now has the necessary reagents. The lab is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, they said.

As of Monday, SCDHEC’s Laboratory will resume a turnaround time of 24-48 hours once specimens are received at the lab.

“We recognize that this is a challenging time and that what we’re calling on everyone across our state to do is not easy,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, SCDHEC physician. “But the risk of inaction is far too great. If we all don’t follow the guidance for social distancing and staying home, then we can anticipate seeing higher rates of cases similar to what we’ve seen in other states.”

All South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Everyone is encouraged to monitor themselves for symptoms, practice social distancing, avoid touching frequently touched items, and regularly wash their hands.

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services, provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options, and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

As new information is provided to the department, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the individual’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. SCDHEC’s COVID-19 map will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases, they said.

According to a CodeRED release this weekend, as cases continue to rise across the country and the state, the number of cases in Newberry County will do the same, primarily as testing becomes more widespread. Continue the precautions to protect yourself and family:

• Practice good personal hygiene and environmental cleanliness.

• Practice social distancing and avoid congregating.

• No unnecessary travel, especially if you are sick or not feeling well.

• Be mindful of the elderly and those with chronic health issues.

• Do not panic and do not hoard.

There is no Newberry Countywide curfew; however it is recommended to limit travels and limit social contact.

Newberry County’s First Responders are available and are performing their regular duties.

Newberry County Emergency Management Director Tommy Long along with Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster are continuing to monitor the coronavirus situation in Newberry County, as well as the rest of South Carolina.

Furthermore, in an effort to safeguard the health and safety of all first responders, the governor has issued executive order 2020-15, effective immediately. This requires all 911 operators to screen every call received for service. The two questions that are to be asked are:

1.Have you or anyone in your household tested positive for the coronavirus?

2.Do you or anyone in your household have symptoms of the coronavirus?

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_th.jpg

Two COVID-19 cases as of Monday

By Andrew Wigger awigger@championcarolinas.com