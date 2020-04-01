City of Newberry continues with modified operations

NEWBERRY — City of Newberry staff are continuing to closely monitor the spread of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, with local, state and federal health partners.

City departments and staff are continuing to take precautions in preparation for the impact this will make in the community.

Effective Tuesday, March 31, the City of Newberry will continue to modify services until further notice, in an effort to flatten the curve of the virus within the community and state. All essential operations, including police, fire, public works and utilities, will continue to serve residents.

Continuing to take the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) recommendations into consideration, all city offices remain closed to the public until further notice, encouraging customers to conduct business over the phone, email or online.

Finance

To limit person-to-person contact, the city’s Finance Department is limited to one customer service representative at the drive-thru window. Utility bill payments will be accepted through the drive-thru, by mail, in the overnight deposit box or online (www.cityofnewberry.com/city-services/finance-department). The online convenience fee is still being waived during this time for customers paying online. PayGo utility customers can also visit participating retail stores in order to pay bills.

While the city is honoring Governor Henry McMaster’s requests regarding utility disconnections, they encourage regular payment for customers to stay current with their account when normal operations continue. Should customers be facing financial difficulties during this time, they may contact the finance department at 803-321-1007 for additional information. Customers that wish to request a cut-on or cut-off of services can still do so by contacting the city’s finance department by phone as well.

Business license payments may also be taken at the link above. Business license applications should be emailed to samick@cityofnewberry.com and questions can be directed by phone at 803-321-1007. While the due date for business licenses remains April 30, payments will be accepted until June 1 without penalty.

Should city utility customers experience a utility-related emergency during business hours, they can get assistance by calling 803-321-1018. After hours, customers should call 803-276-0311.

Public Works

Operations will run as scheduled for the city’s Public Works Department, continuing normal sanitation collection routes and schedules. The department will continue to limit employee-to-employee and employee-to-public contact. Should customers need to contact the department directly, they may call 803-321-1020.

Police/Fire

For the safety of officers, staff and the public, City of Newberry Police and Fire departments continue to restrict public access to their buildings and maintain social distancing, when possible, when interacting with the public. Both police and fire departments urge residents to call them directly at 803-321-1010 (police) and 803-321-1030 (fire) between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. (Monday-Friday), so they may be assisted by phone for non-emergency calls. If an in-person meeting is needed, both departments will assist residents by maintaining a social distance outside of their residence. After hours non-emergency calls can be made to dispatch at 803-321-2222. All emergency calls need to be directed to 911.

To safeguard the health of all first responders, McMaster has issued an executive order requiring all 911 operators to screen every call received for service asking if the person requesting service or anyone in their household has tested positive for COVID-19 or if they have any symptoms of the virus.

Municipal Court

Municipal Court jury trials continue to be postponed. These trials will be rescheduled for a later date. Fines and fees are encouraged to be mailed or paid online by visiting www.cityofnewberry.com/city-services/finance-department and clicking on court fines and fees tab. Should you have a concern regarding your case, please contact Deana Linowski, clerk of court at 803-321-3720.

Planning and Development Services

To minimize inspector exposure and to support the construction industry, the city’s Planning and Development Services Department has created requirements to be in effect only during this time. Building and trade inspections will continue based on guidance from the CDC, SCDHEC and city leadership. City deemed non-critical inspections and inspections of existing occupied structures may be deferred or delayed.

At this time, the city will not inspect buildings and structures that have three or more people congregated in enclosed areas. The inspector may ask for occupants to leave in order to conduct the inspection or that it be rescheduled when the area/building is cleared of occupants.

City inspectors may ask occupants if they feel sick or know of anyone that may be sick before they enter a building and will not inspect buildings/structures that have occupants who are suspected of or notify the inspector of being sick.

Permit applications can be emailed to permits@cityofnewberry.com and payment can be taken online at www.cityofnewberry.com/city-services/finance-department and clicking on the permit fees tab. For questions, regarding permits, please contact the department directly at 803-321-1019.

Parks, Recreation and Tourism

The City of Newberry’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism offices, public parks and facilities continue to be closed to the public during this time. Additionally, all programs continue to be suspended until further notice — to include youth and adult athletics, Newberry Arts Center programs, Newberry Firehouse Conference Center events/rentals, Oakland Tennis Center programs, Senior Adult programs and park shelter and cabin rentals.

The department will decide on the future of springs sports following the state’s next recommendation on schools. If the need to conduct business is necessitated, the Parks, Recreation and Tourism office can be reached at 803-321-1015.

Human Resources

For questions regarding employment applications, please email Human Resources at jboice@cityofnewberry.com or call 803-321-1000.

Newberry Opera House

The Newberry Opera House will continue to answer phone calls and emails, Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. The building will remain closed to the public until further notice.

For questions, please contact them directly at 803-276-6264 or email boxoffice@newberryoperahouse.com. More information on performance schedules and other updates will be posted online at https://www.newberryoperahouse.com/blog/noh-to-postpone-shows-march-15-31.html.

Public Meetings

At this time, an online meeting solution is planned for the City Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday, April 14 at 7 p.m. An update on this meeting will be announced on social media, through local media affiliates and on the City of Newberry’s website when available.

City Manager Matt DeWitt said city staff appreciated the understanding and cooperation of citizens during this time.

“Our first priority is the safety of our staff, citizens and visitors and we feel that these measures will help in achieving this outcome of assisting to flatten the curve,” he said. “We appreciate what everyone is doing to stay safe and well. We will all get through this together.”

The city will reevaluate these changes to operations as more information becomes available. The City of Newberry’s website and social media accounts will be updated regularly to reflect these changes.

Elyssa Haven for The Newberry Observer

Elyssa Haven is the Public Relations Coordinator at City of Newberry.

