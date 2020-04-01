NCSD announces new instructional packets, meal pick-up

NEWBERRY COUNTY — With Governor Henry McMaster’s announcement last week that schools will remain closed through April 30, the Newberry County School District has made adjustments to follow suit.

According to a Facebook post made by the district, the next set of instructional packets were made available for pick up on Monday and Tuesday of this week. The first set of packets were asked to be returned at that time.

“If your child has not completed all of packet one, please have them continue to work on that packet in addition to packet two, which provides all assignments through May 1,” the Facebook post read.

The district set up a drive-thru at each school, allowing parents to not leave their vehicles. The district also said that teachers are working to respond to parents via e-mail, and to continue to reach out for assistance.

District report cards were made available via the parent portal beginning on Monday. The district encouraged parents to view student grades in the parent portal.

“If you do not have a parent portal login, the request for access can be found on our district’s website – click on the COVID-19 link on the main page. The request form must be completed and sent via email to your child’s school to receive the access code. If you do not have a way to access to parent portal and would like to receive your child’s report card, please contact your child’s school and it will be mailed to you,” the post read.

Pre-k through second grade and Montessori report cards were distributed with the new instructional packets.

Beginning this week, the district began distributing five days worth of meals to children, on Mondays (March 30, April 6, April 13, April 20, April 27).

The distribution sites are as follows:

Reuben Elementary School, Newberry High School, Newberry Middle School, Mid-Carolina High School, Pomaria Garmany Elementary School and Whitmire Community School.

Bus stop site pick-up: Gallman Park, Prosperity Park, Bethlehem Apartments, Grants Apartments, White’s Trailer Park, Newberry Fairgrounds, Whitmire Community Center, Helena Community Center, Oakland Community Center, Hartford Community Center, Little Mountain Reunion Park.

At the pick up and delivery sites, students will receive five breakfasts and five lunches for the week.

“This will reduce the number of times that parents are going to the pick up and delivery sites. Our school and community sites and times remain the same. Please only select one site to serve all of your children. When approaching the line, indicate the number of meals needed by holding up a hand count. We will put the meals in the trunk or through a window. You will not need to exit the vehicle to receive these meals,” the post read.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

