NEWBERRY — Community members and city staff were recognized Tuesday night by Newberry City Council.

From the community, Mayor Foster Senn and council recognized the members of the Newberry Academy competition cheer team, for winning the South Carolina Independent School Association (SCISA) state championship competition.

Team members recognized included Summer Harbert, Gracie Bedenbaugh, Michelle Brown, Cassie Waites, Jayla Williams, Jade Hughes, Lucy Catucci, Gracie Baker, Bethany Sawyer, Cassie Gilliam and Brooklyn DeWitt — along with coaches Christie Gardner, Chelsea Ellisor and Matt Rhine.

“We’re always proud of our youth and their accomplishments within the community,” Senn said.

From the fire department, Michael Parker was recognized for his five years of service. Parker began working with the department on January 5, 2015, and holds the position of fire engineer. Fire Chief Keith Minick described Parker has very community drive, upbeat and positive.

For his 15 years of service with the fire department, Brandon Wicker was also recognized. Wicker began working with the department on March 14, 2005, and holds the position of fire engineer. Minick said Wicker would be promoted Saturday to lieutenant and that he looked forward to many more years of his service.

Police Chief Roy McClurkin, along with council, recognized Kevin Goodman for his 25 years of service with the city’s police department. Goodman began working with the department on March 13, 1995, and holds the position of captain. McClurkin described Goodman as a great people person that was always involved in the community.

For his 30 years of service with the fire department, Stuart Smith was also recognized by council and Minick. Smith began working with the department on February 12, 1990, and holds the position of lieutenant.

“I can’t say enough about what he does with his attitude, drive and passion for the city and the fire service,” Minick said.

Volunteer Firefighter Ben Bowers was recently named the 2019 Volunteer Impact Responder of the Year for the Newberry Fire Department for going above and beyond when it came to his training hours and staff activity. Minick said Bowers well-exceeded the department’s standard of 10 volunteer hours per month and completed last year with 329 volunteer hours.

Minick and council said Bowers was an asset to the city and they appreciated his efforts in the community.

Citizen Sonya Byrd was recognized by council and the Newberry Police Department for her bravery, courage and professionalism during a time of crisis on October 2, 2019. McClurkin said last year, a subject entered the South Carolina Vocational Rehabilitation office, taking employees on scene as hostage.

Byrd talked with the subject to direct his attention allowing her coworkers to safely exit the building, as well as assisted law enforcement negotiators with the subject that led him to surrender. McClurkin said Byrd’s calm demeanor and professionalism was phenomenal and they appreciated her efforts.

Announcements

City Manager Matt DeWitt updated council on city staff’s preparations for the coronavirus by saying staff had several meetings to ensure city services were able to continue.

Senn announced that invitations for the Census should be arriving in mailboxes soon encouraging households to complete online. On March 21 there will be a Census celebration in Gallman Park and an additional Census event on March 28 in Marion Davis Park. City Hall also has a kiosk set up in their lobby with computers for those with limited access to the internet to complete their Census form.

The Newberry-PMPA Community Scholar Scholarship is also available for high school seniors to apply, Senn said. Information is available on the city’s website. The deadline for applications is April 2.

As an update for council, Assistant Utility Director David Eldridge spoke on the fiber rollout within the city limits, saying that Zone Three was complete, and construction had begun on Zone Four — that includes the Oakland area downtown through to the old Speer Street School. Due to the fact Zone Four is smaller than the others, Eldridge said things should move relatively quick. At this time, he said the original target date of the end of April looked good.

Under old business, Councilman Lemont Glasgow made a motion, that was seconded by Councilman David DuBose, for second reading of an ordinance to authorize lease purchase of a rear-load packer truck.

New Business

With a motion made by DuBose and seconded by Councilman David Force, first reading was approved of an ordinance to authorize the city to enter into an intergovernmental agreement with Newberry County for recreational purposes. DeWitt said Newberry County collected taxes in order to defray the cost of providing recreational opportunities within the county as a whole.

These taxes were supposed to be remitted to the city after collection, instead the county informally helped pay for umpires and basic equipment for city leagues, but no formal agreement was in place. This agreement formalizes the remittance of the tax from the county to the city and does not create a new tax whatsoever. The agreement will need to be renewed or adjusted in ten years.

Council authorized alcohol in designated areas for Pork in the Park on Friday, April 17 from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, April 18 from 11 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Motion was made by Councilman Edwin Wicker and seconded by Councilman Zebbie Goudelock. (Pork in the Park has since been postponed).

The Newberry County Chamber of Commerce requested permission to allow beer, served by designated event venue staff, using pre-approved plastic cups, to be sold at the event from a beer cart parked on Boyce Street — between Memorial Park and the Newberry Opera House — and taken from the designated venue into the outdoor event area during the event’s hours of operation.

This would allow for event patrons to travel the event space with an alcoholic beverage, by foot, if they are carrying the beverage in the pre-approved plastic event cup and are wearing an over 21 wristband provided by event organizers.

The event area includes Main Street from Nance to College Streets, Boyce Street from Nance to Caldwell Streets, McKibben from Boyce to Main Streets, and Caldwell from Boyce to Main Street.

Request to allow alcohol was also approved for the Newberry Arts for All Community Concert featuring the Harlem Quartet on May 2 from 6-10 p.m. Motion was made by Glasgow and seconded by Wicker.

The Newberry Opera House requested permission to allow beer and wine, served by designated event venue staff, using pre-approved Opera House plastic cups, to be sold from a mobile bar on Boyce Street — between Memorial Park and the Newberry Opera House — and taken from the designated venue into the outdoor event area. This would allow for event patrons to travel the event space with an alcoholic beverage, by foot, if they are carrying the beverage in the pre-approved plastic event cups and are wearing an over 21 wristband provided by the event organizers.

The event area includes Main Street from Nance to Caldwell Streets, Boyce Street from Nance to Caldwell Streets, McKibben from Boyce to Main Streets, and Caldwell from Boyce to Main Street.

Upon returning from executive session, a motion was made by DuBose and seconded by Force to appoint Ronnie Spruill to the Planning Commission.

Mike Graham was appointed to the Zoning Board of Appeals with a motion from Goudelock and second from DuBose and Jerry Hammond was appointed to the Accommodation Tax Committee with a motion from Wicker and second by Force.

Sandra Rouse was reappointed with a motion from Glasgow and second from Goudelock to the Miss Newberry Scholarship Board.

Elyssa Haven for The Newberry Observer