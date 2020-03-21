Capobianco graduates from S.C. Criminal Justice Academy

Courtesy photo Deputy Sheriff Katie Capobianco (left) recently graduated from a Basic Law Enforcement Training Program term at the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy. She is now a commissioned Class I Certified S.C. Law Enforcement Officer. She is picutred with Sheriff Lee Foster (right). -

NEWBERRY — Sheriff Lee Foster and the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office have announced their most recent graduate of the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy, Deputy Sheriff Katie Capobianco.

Capobianco recently completed and graduated from a Basic Law Enforcement Training Program term at the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy and is now a commissioned Class I Certified S.C. Law Enforcement Officer.

Capobianco began training and working with the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy sheriff in 2019.

Born and raised in Coconut Creek, Florida, she was a standout athlete in high school. She came to Newberry College in 2012 as a student athlete and played college softball for the Newberry Wolves from 2012-2014, she majored in early childhood education.

Capobianco graduated in 2016 and taught for three years while living in the area. After feeling a strong call to law enforcement, she joined the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.

Capobianco is the daughter of John and Kathleen Capobianco. She is the youngest of three children, and one of her brothers is a law enforcement officer in the State of Florida.

Having lived in Newberry for the last few years, Capobianco is poised to give back to a community that has given her so much, according to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.

