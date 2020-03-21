WC Fiber offering special programs to support remote learning

NEWBERRY — As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic increasingly impacts families and businesses across the Southeast, WCTEL is partnering with educators, including Newberry County schools, to ensure students have the necessary Internet connectivity to continue their studies during school closings.

WCTEL announced a special programs to support remote learning for students in grades K-12 and college.

To ease the strain in this challenging time, effective immediately:

• WCTEL will offer free Internet service for 60 days to households in its service area with K-12 or college students who do not already have a WCTEL Internet subscription.

• WCTEL will also offer free Internet speed upgrades for 60 days to existing customers to ensure they have the necessary bandwidth to accommodate higher Internet usage in their homes during this time.

• WCTEL has identified locations to provide free WiFi hotspots. These hotspots will enable students that do not otherwise have access to a broadband connection to complete schoolwork in an outdoor environment or from the safety of their family vehicles. For a complete list of sites, visit https://www.wctel.com/wifi-hotspots/.

• To learn more about these programs, visit: https://www.wctel.com/covid-19/ or call us at (864) 446-2111.

The Keep Americans Connected Pledge launched by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Given the Coronavirus pandemic and its impact on American society, WCTEL pledges for the next 60 days to:

(1) not terminate service to any residential or small business customers because of their inability to pay their bills due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic;

(2) waive any late fees that any residential or small business customers incur because of their economic circumstances related to the coronavirus pandemic; and

(3) open up free public Wi-Fi hotspots.