PROSPERITY — The family of Parker Killian Moore, along with Prosperity-Rikard Elementary, recently presented fifth grader Wyatt Mazza with the third annual Camp Sewee Scholarship (Clemson University’s Youth Learning Institute marine science summer camp).

Moore died on January 21, 2018. The scholarship was presented on what would have been his 26th birthday (March 12). Moore was a former Prosperity-Rikard student, attending as a kindergartner and first grader.

In a narrative written by Prosperity-Rikard Literacy Coach Debra Templin, read by Principal April Peel, she said Moore “touched many lives and was a shining light wherever he went. He loved his family and friends, had an infectious smile and effervescent personality. He loved hugs and loved to be included.”

The narrative also included the following statement from Moore’s family: “We want Parker’s memory to be something positive for his light to forever shine brightly forever. His dedication, enthusiasm and zest for life is unmatched. He was a special, gentle soul whose fire burned brighter than the rest.”

After Moore’s death, his family began a charitable organization to remember and memorialize him through things that he loved — one of his favorite places to go with Camp Sewee with his cousin Adam.

The scholarship to Camp Sewee was awarded to Mazza after he demonstrated sportsmanship, kindness, and a deep respect for others. He also lives the life skills that Principal April Peel promotes daily to her students, while working to be an athletic model for youth and taking up for the “underdog.”

Parker Killian Gives Moore has recently awarded scholarships at Piedmont Technical College/Newberry Campus, Newberry College, Gwinnett Technical College in Lawrenceville, Georgia (where Moore attended), Central Georgia Technical College in Warner Robins, Georgia (where Moore lived) and Frederick Community College, Maryland.

To commemorate his birthday, Parker Killian Gives Moore made a donation to his aunt Dana Heaton’s fifth grade class in their school-wide campaign, Be the Change, at Tuscarora Elementary, Frederick, Maryland. The class raised $404.70 and the total was $1,000. All money raised supports Blessing in a Backpack.

Moore’s grandmother Gail Benston said if Parker were here today he would be speaking to everyone.

“He’d be high-fiving you, talking to you, encouraging you. So we say be a Parker — be kind, be gentle, be giving, be caring. That’s what we’d like to do. Give this scholarship in Parker’s memory and honor,” she said. “His cousin Adam always went with him and he’s a school teacher and couldn’t be here, but he told me to tell you congratulations and he hopes maybe he can meet you at some point.”

Bensten added that something is in the works for all Prosperity-Rikard students to take part in to remember Parker.

Mazza said it was an honor to receive the scholarship to Camp Sewee.

“I hope that Parker is smiling up in heaven,” he said. “It feels amazing and I’m really happy to go.”

Mazza added that he is excited to be going to camp — he is especially excited to learn more about crabbing and shrimping.

Mazza’s father, Jeff Mazza, is proud of his son for being picked to receive the scholarship.

“His mom and I are both very proud that the school picked him. We know he’s a good kid and we’re just glad that they recognize it too,” he said.

He added that he hopes this opportunity will allow his son to branch out and meet new people.

“We just hope that he has a lot of fun and learns how to meet new friends because he’s never seen any of these people — it’s good to get along and meet new people and learn about the ocean at the same time,” he said.

Mazza also commended Moore’s family for doing something for youth in order to preserve Moore’s memory.

“I think it’s great that the family is taking a bad situation — dying at a young age and trying to preserve his memory by doing something for a young person,” he said.

Anyone wanting to support efforts to keep Parker’s light shining bright and help students pursue their dreams, visit parkerkillianmoore.com. One hundred percent of funds raised will go towards the scholarships to keep Parker’s light shining bright.

The family of Parker Killian Moore, along with Prosperity-Rikard Elementary, recently presented fifth grader Wyatt Mazza with the third annual Camp Sewee Scholarship (Clemson University's Youth Learning Institute marine science summer camp). Named in Moore's memory, Mazza received an all-expense paid week at Camp Sewee, the camp Moore attended with his cousin Adam. Pictured, left to right: Sara Ruff, Joanne Newman, Gail Bensten, Jeff Mazza, Prosperity-Rikard Assistant Principal Dan McGlohorn, Wyatt Mazza and Prosperity-Rikard Principal April Peel.

