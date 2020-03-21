Newberry County operations during COVID-19 Pandemic

NEWBERRY COUNTY — In order to help contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), Newberry County is modifying its operations and procedures in ways that will significantly impact business interactions between the county and the public.

These procedures began on Wednesday, March 18 — they will remain in effect until further notice.

• Essential functions, including law enforcement, emergency fire and medical services, emergency 911 communications, and public works will remain in operation as usual, unless otherwise noted.

• Administrative buildings for all county departments and county-housed state agencies are closed to the public, unless otherwise noted immediately below. Persons needing to transact business with these agencies during normal working hours* may do so by appointment. A directory of contacts is located at the bottom of this article for this purpose.

• Departments and agencies that will remain open to the public generally or under specific circumstances:

· Newberry County Sheriff’s Office – main lobby will remain open for limited services during normal working hours.

· Newberry County Clerk of Court – filing documents may be left in the foyer; title abstractors may enter by appointment only (803 321-2110). Office is otherwise closed to the public, except by appointment. All scheduled terms of court from March 23, through May 1, 2020, are hereby canceled. Any jurors that received a juror summons for the week of April 13, 2020, will not need to report for jury duty.

· Newberry County Voter Registration – office will remain open during normal working hours.

· Newberry County Animal Shelter – persons wishing to adopt animals or volunteer must call for appointment (803 321-2185). External services limited to calls concerning sick, aggressive or endangered animals. Office is otherwise closed to the public.

· Newberry County Building and Planning – permitting and inspections continue by appointment only (803 321-2166). Office is otherwise closed to the public.

· Newberry County DHEC Office – office will remain open during normal working hours.

· Newberry County Auditor’s Office – business may only be conducted at the Treasurer’s Office drive-thru. Office is closed to walk-in traffic.

· Newberry County Magistrate’s Office – office will remain open for payment of fines and tickets, bond hearings during normal working hours.

· Newberry County Detention Center – outside public not allowed entrance; visitation limited to video conferencing.

· Newberry County Treasurer’s Office – property tax payments may be made by mail, drive-thru, or night drop-box. Payments may also be made through the county’s website at www.newberrycounty.net. (Credit/debit fees for online payments will be waived through April 30, beginning March 21.) Office is closed to walk-in traffic.

• Departments and Agencies Closed to the Public Entirely:

· Newberry County Library – the Newberry and Whitmire branches of the Newberry County Library System will remain closed until further notice, subject to the closure schedule determined by the Newberry County School District.

· Newberry County Recreation – all Newberry County Recreation programs, youth sports leagues, and clinics are suspended until further notice, subject to the closure schedule determined by the Newberry County School District. All recreation fields will also remain closed.

· Newberry County Rental Facilities – rentals of Community Hall and the Helena Community Center have been suspended. All previous bookings of these facilities through April 30 have been canceled; deposits will be refunded.

· Newberry County Museum – The Newberry County Museum will remain closed until further notice, subject to the closure schedule determined by the Newberry County School District.

*Normal working hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Directory of Department/Agency Contacts for Services by Appointment

• Administration Office (803)-321-1224.

• Animal Control (803)-321-2185.

• Assessor’s Office (803)-321-1402 and (803)-321-1403.

• Auditor’s Office (803)-321-2105.

• Building and Inspection (803)-321-2662.

• Clerk of Court (803)-321-2110.

• Delinquent Tax Office (803)-321-2128.

• Economic Development (803)-321-1429.

• Planning and Zoning (803)-321-2166.

• Public Works (803)-321-2180.

• Probate Court (803)-321-2118.

• Treasurer’s Office (803)-321-2130.

• Veterans’ Affairs (803)-321-2161.

• Voter Registration (803)-321-2121.