Update: An arrest has been made in this investigation, and all schools were lifted from ALERT mode.

NEWBERRY — Newberry County Law Enforcement and the School District of Newberry County are looking into an unsubstantiated, anonymous threat that was issued against Newberry schools over social media.

At present, all schools in Newberry County are on a heightened alert status and law enforcement increased presence at the schools. Law Enforcement agencies are conducting a thorough investigation into the internet threat.

Sheriff Lee Foster and Superintendent Jim Suber stated that schools are operating with regular educational schedules, but are at a heightened state of awareness, along with School Resource Officers and additional law enforcement assets.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, this was an anonymous threat with no credible information attached. They further state that there is no need to panic and precautions are being taken.