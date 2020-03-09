NEWBERRY — Don’t forget your green because it’s time for the 20th annual Irish Fling in downtown Newberry. The event will take place on Friday, March 13.

Mary Alex Kopp, tourism and events manager for the City of Newberry, said the event was originally hosted by Newberry’s Downtown Merchants Association, and over time transferred hands to the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce before being fully organized by the city’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism department.

Through the changing of hands, Kopp said the event has changed; however, still includes the bar hop and live music aspect at its center. In addition to the bar hop portion of the event, the Kids Corner will take place this year from 4-8 p.m. in Astwood Park.

Kids Corner will be the headquarters of the Leprechaun Scavenger Hunt. Similar to last year’s hunt, Kopp said the theme will once again be focused on Downtown Newberry trivia. Seven lucky leprechauns will be hiding at various locations downtown and participants will have to answer a trivia question to fine each one’s location and name.

“The leprechauns will have their name printed on them, which participants will write on their trivia sheet as they find them,” Kopp said. “We’ll select a winner from the list of those that complete the trivia sheet.”

While the scavenger hunt is not limited to children, Kopp said the prize for the two winners will be something for the younger crowd to include a free week of summer art camp at the Newberry Arts Center.

New to this year’s event is the addition of the City’s RecMobile to provide fun games for children and families until 8 p.m. and a leprechaun photo booth for picture opportunities. All of the Kids Corner activities are free, Kopp said.

Returning this year is Joy Ride LLC, Kopp said they will be providing mobile Downtown Newberry sight-seeing tours at a discounted rate of $5 per person. Tours will take place throughout the duration of the Kids Corner activities. Both pick-up and drop-off locations for tours will take place in Astwood Park.

Main Street will be closing downtown starting at 3 p.m. and will remain closed until at least midnight, Kopp said. Chief Roy McClurkin, City of Newberry Police Department, said Main Street will be closed from Holman and Main to Main and Nance.

Starting at 5 p.m. and lasting until 8 p.m., the No Holds Barred Band will be performing on the downtown square in front of Community Hall. This area is also where Kopp said they will house the ID checks for those over the age of 21 to obtain wristbands. Checks will begin at 4 p.m. and end at 9 p.m. at the red tent. You must have your ID to receive a wristband. While patrons do not have to have a wristband to go into downtown restaurants and bars, they must be wearing one to walk into the outside event area with an alcoholic beverage in an approved event cup.

Along with the ID checks will be the chance for a raffle for those wearing green. Participants are able to sign up in front of Community Hall, also at the red tent, for the chance to enter to win two tickets to the Newberry Opera House show, Capitol Steps on March 22.

Irish Fling Specials

Downtown restaurants and businesses plan to take part in this year’s event with specialty food and drink items. The Aviator will offer karaoke for those wishing to take part that evening and The Corner Scoop will also be open for ice cream and other treats.

Cabana Café and Storm Cellar will offer a corned beef and cabbage special, as well as green beer and a leprechaun martini. Live entertainment with DJ Trav will be offered inside of the Storm Cellar.

Genesis Hub will offer a special called The Hyper Leprechaun, which is a Cortado beverage made with Irish Cream. They will also offer a Stout Truffle Nitro beverage (non-alcoholic) and Tae Glass (green tea latte). Live music will be provided by The Unapologetic Kind.

The Grille on Main will also have a corned beef and cabbage special along with Guinness beer as a selection on their menu.

At Half Full Coffee and Wine, visitors will find a Pot O’Gold mimosa and the Lancero Lounge downtown will offer a Belhaven Irish beer special.

Martin Street Beer Parlor will have live music from Straight Shine from 7-11 p.m. with food specials including pulled pork sandwiches, Shepherd’s Pie and draft beer specials.

Pour Richard’s will have a food truck on site at their location and will also serve green beer in a souvenir cup along with an Irish Car Bomb.

Patrons will also find Shepherd’s Pie, corned beef and cabbage, Irish nachos and Reuben sandwiches at Steelhorse Smokehouse. The restaurant will also serve Guinness, Smithwick’s Irish Ale and green Bud Light.

Bar Figaro will also have live music this year with J.E.T.

All businesses that are selling alcohol, Kopp said will be serving to-go options in pre-approved plastic cups. Those planning to walk from place-to-place inside of the event area with alcohol must be wearing an over-21 wristband.

The event area for Irish Fling includes Main Street from Nance to Holman Street, Boyce Street from Nance to Lindsay Street, McKibben from Boyce to Main Street, Caldwell from Boyce to Main Street, College from Boyce to Main Street, Lindsay from Martin to Main Street, and Martin Street from Lindsay to Graham Street.

A full map of the event space along with a list of specials being offered and other information can all be found at www.newberryirishfling.com.

Irish Fling will take place on Friday, March 13 in downtown Newberry. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_DSC_0245.jpg Irish Fling will take place on Friday, March 13 in downtown Newberry.

Elyssa Haven for The Newberry Observer