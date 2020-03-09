NEWBERRY — Newberry College has announced its fourth annual Religious Diversity Week, established to celebrate and learn from differences and similarities between and among faith traditions.

The week will feature a series of events to be held March 15-20 on the college campus. The series is sponsored by the Muller Center and the Office of Diversity Education.

“The Newberry campus and surrounding community are home to a great deal of religious diversity, although it is not always obvious,” said Dr. Krista E. Hughes, director of the Muller Center at Newberry College. “The Lutheran church values the wisdom of other traditions and has been a leader in ecumenical and interfaith cooperation. Religious Diversity Week helps not only to educate, but also to bring the college and community closer together.”

Calendar of events:

March 15: Coming Together Music Festival, 5 p.m., Wiles Chapel. The second Religious Diversity music festival will feature performers from various faith traditions in the Newberry community. Co-sponsored by the community group Coming Together for Newberry.

March 16: “Sharing Our Stories of Belief in Daily Life,” 7 p.m., Gnann Center for Professional Development, Center for Teacher Education, 1121 Speers Street. This discussion event will welcome students, faculty, staff and community members to explore how one’s beliefs and commitments, religious or otherwise, shape daily life.

March 17: Documentary and Discussion: “Devil’s Playground,” 7 p.m., Gnann Center. The event will include a showing of the 2002 documentary, regarding Amish youth who must decide whether to leave their community and faith, followed by a group discussion.

March 18: Wednesday Chapel, 10:10 a.m., Wiles Chapel. This special weekly chapel service will allow attendees to contribute to a campus faith mosaic. Hughes will deliver the sermon.

All events are free and open to the public.