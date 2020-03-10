Teenager arrested for Newberry schools threat

NEWBERRY COUNTY — A 15-year-old student from Newberry High School is in custody following a widely circulated internet threat to Newberry schools.

School resource officers, school administrators and law enforcement began following leads immediately after being notified this morning of the threat. The threat was issued on a social media platform, then shared numerous times.

School officials and law enforcement do not believe the student meant to physically harm anyone, but create chaos, according to a release from the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.

As a precaution, school officials put the schools on ALERT mode, which is a heightened state of awareness that does not impede education or the movement of students.

The student was taken into custody at Newberry High School and transported to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office to await disposition by the Department of Juvenile Justice.

All schools were lifted from ALERT mode and all additional law enforcement resources were relaxed.

Sheriff Lee Foster praised school resource officers, law enforcement officers and school officials for taking such quick action to abate the situation.

All schools are back to normal operations.