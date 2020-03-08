NEWBERRY COUNTY — Students from around the Newberry County School District were recently recognized by the Newberry County School Board for being named South Carolina Junior Scholars.
“The state recognizes current eighth graders who display exceptional academic talent. The program includes a process for screening a potential talent pool of students, identifying and recognizing those students with exceptionally high scholastic achievement and intellectual ability, and sponsoring summer opportunities in collaboration with participating South Carolina colleges and universities,” said Chief Human Resources Officer Dr. Carson Ware.
The following students were named S.C. Junior Scholars in Newberry County:
Mid-Carolina Middle School – John Berry, Trevor Black, Madelyn Coker, Andrew DeLavalle, Cody Gray, Weston Lominick, Leila Kate Quattlebaum, Dakota Ross, Josie Shepherd, Logan Stafford and Shelby Wilson. Newberry Middle School – Jeremy Glasgow and Maeghan Springer. Whitmire Community School – Aidan Davis.
Also recognized were students from Mid-Carolina Middle School who recently attended the S.C. Junior Beta Club Convention January 16 and 17.
“There were over 4,000 students at this year’s convention in Myrtle Beach celebrating the theme, ‘Betas as far as you can see.’ MCMS Beta Club brought home 11 state awards and a state officer. They all received an award and an invitation to Beta Nationals this June in Fort Worth, Texas. We also want to give a huge thank you to the sponsors on helping guide the club to success,” Ware said.
Kassidy Harrison was elected South Carolina Junior Beta secretary during the convention.
Jack Gantt placed first in eighth grade math. Hannah Hamilton, Hannah Perkins, Bryn Thurman and Josie Shepherd placed first in Three-Dimensional Design.
Campbell Stuck, Sarah Hicks, Dakota Ross and Jack Gantt placed second in Quiz Bowl. Brady Davenport, Jake Fulmer, Blake Mills, Jamarcus Gallman, Lyle Fulmer, Weston Lominick, Nolan Palmore, Caleb Black and Murray Johnson placed second in Engineering. Gage Gilliam, Elyse Fellers, Andrew DeLavalle, Jack Gantt, Logan Stafford, Justin Smith, Ben Hawkins and John Berry placed second in Robotics.
Madelyn Coker took third place in Service Learning Showcase.
In other business, the board approved local board approved courses after Board Member Ike Bledsoe made a motion and Board Member Jessie Reeder gave a second.
According to Dr. Lynn Cary, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, in preparation for spring high school registration, they wanted to ensure the board saw an up-to-date, comprehensive list of elective courses that require local board approval.
“Beginning in 2015, we made this an annual practice to better inform the board and also address any new courses that the secondary schools would like to add to their elective offerings,” she said.
Cary said the local board approved courses have not changed from last year. A few examples of these courses include, Best Sellers, Broadcast Journalism one, two and three, Current Issues in Science, Leadership, Military History and Robotics.