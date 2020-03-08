NEWBERRY COUNTY — Students from around the Newberry County School District were recently recognized by the Newberry County School Board for being named South Carolina Junior Scholars.

“The state recognizes current eighth graders who display exceptional academic talent. The program includes a process for screening a potential talent pool of students, identifying and recognizing those students with exceptionally high scholastic achievement and intellectual ability, and sponsoring summer opportunities in collaboration with participating South Carolina colleges and universities,” said Chief Human Resources Officer Dr. Carson Ware.

The following students were named S.C. Junior Scholars in Newberry County:

Mid-Carolina Middle School – John Berry, Trevor Black, Madelyn Coker, Andrew DeLavalle, Cody Gray, Weston Lominick, Leila Kate Quattlebaum, Dakota Ross, Josie Shepherd, Logan Stafford and Shelby Wilson. Newberry Middle School – Jeremy Glasgow and Maeghan Springer. Whitmire Community School – Aidan Davis.

Also recognized were students from Mid-Carolina Middle School who recently attended the S.C. Junior Beta Club Convention January 16 and 17.

“There were over 4,000 students at this year’s convention in Myrtle Beach celebrating the theme, ‘Betas as far as you can see.’ MCMS Beta Club brought home 11 state awards and a state officer. They all received an award and an invitation to Beta Nationals this June in Fort Worth, Texas. We also want to give a huge thank you to the sponsors on helping guide the club to success,” Ware said.

Kassidy Harrison was elected South Carolina Junior Beta secretary during the convention.

Jack Gantt placed first in eighth grade math. Hannah Hamilton, Hannah Perkins, Bryn Thurman and Josie Shepherd placed first in Three-Dimensional Design.

Campbell Stuck, Sarah Hicks, Dakota Ross and Jack Gantt placed second in Quiz Bowl. Brady Davenport, Jake Fulmer, Blake Mills, Jamarcus Gallman, Lyle Fulmer, Weston Lominick, Nolan Palmore, Caleb Black and Murray Johnson placed second in Engineering. Gage Gilliam, Elyse Fellers, Andrew DeLavalle, Jack Gantt, Logan Stafford, Justin Smith, Ben Hawkins and John Berry placed second in Robotics.

Madelyn Coker took third place in Service Learning Showcase.

In other business, the board approved local board approved courses after Board Member Ike Bledsoe made a motion and Board Member Jessie Reeder gave a second.

According to Dr. Lynn Cary, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, in preparation for spring high school registration, they wanted to ensure the board saw an up-to-date, comprehensive list of elective courses that require local board approval.

“Beginning in 2015, we made this an annual practice to better inform the board and also address any new courses that the secondary schools would like to add to their elective offerings,” she said.

Cary said the local board approved courses have not changed from last year. A few examples of these courses include, Best Sellers, Broadcast Journalism one, two and three, Current Issues in Science, Leadership, Military History and Robotics.

Jack Gantt (center) took home first place in eighth grade math at the S.C. Junior Beta Club Convention. Pictured with Gantt, Superintendent Jim Suber (left) and Board Member Jody Hamm (right). https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_DSC_0207.jpg Jack Gantt (center) took home first place in eighth grade math at the S.C. Junior Beta Club Convention. Pictured with Gantt, Superintendent Jim Suber (left) and Board Member Jody Hamm (right). Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer The Three-Dimensional Design team from Mid-Carolina Middle School took home first place during the S.C. Junior Beta Club Convention. Pictured, left to right: Superintendent Jim Suber, Hannah Hamilton, Hannah Perkins, Bryn Thurman, Josie Shepherd, Board Member Jody Hamm. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_DSC_0210.jpg The Three-Dimensional Design team from Mid-Carolina Middle School took home first place during the S.C. Junior Beta Club Convention. Pictured, left to right: Superintendent Jim Suber, Hannah Hamilton, Hannah Perkins, Bryn Thurman, Josie Shepherd, Board Member Jody Hamm. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer The Quiz Bowl team from Mid-Carolina Middle School took home second place at the S.C. Junior Beta Club Convention. Pictured, left to right: Superintendent Jim Suber, Sarah Hicks, Dakota Ross, Jack Gantt, Board Member Jody Hamm. Not pictured: Campbell Stuck. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_DSC_0212.jpg The Quiz Bowl team from Mid-Carolina Middle School took home second place at the S.C. Junior Beta Club Convention. Pictured, left to right: Superintendent Jim Suber, Sarah Hicks, Dakota Ross, Jack Gantt, Board Member Jody Hamm. Not pictured: Campbell Stuck. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer The Engineering team from Mid-Carolina Middle School took home second place at the S.C. Junior Beta Club Convention. Pictured, Front Row: Weston Lominick, Jake Fulmer, Brady Davenport, Board Member Jody Hamm. Back Row: Superintendent Jim Suber, Caleb Black, Nolan Palmore, Jamarcus Gallman, Blake Mills. Not pictured: Lyle Fulmer, Murray Johnson. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_DSC_0214.jpg The Engineering team from Mid-Carolina Middle School took home second place at the S.C. Junior Beta Club Convention. Pictured, Front Row: Weston Lominick, Jake Fulmer, Brady Davenport, Board Member Jody Hamm. Back Row: Superintendent Jim Suber, Caleb Black, Nolan Palmore, Jamarcus Gallman, Blake Mills. Not pictured: Lyle Fulmer, Murray Johnson. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer The Robotics team from Mid-Carolina Middle School took home second place at the S.C. Junior Beta Club Convention. Pictured, Front Row: Jack Gantt, Elyse Fellers, Board Member Jody Hamm; Back Row: Superintendent Jim Suber, John Berry, Ben Hawkins, Justin Smith, Logan Stafford, Gage Gilliam. Not pictured: Andrew DeLavalle. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_DSC_0217.jpg The Robotics team from Mid-Carolina Middle School took home second place at the S.C. Junior Beta Club Convention. Pictured, Front Row: Jack Gantt, Elyse Fellers, Board Member Jody Hamm; Back Row: Superintendent Jim Suber, John Berry, Ben Hawkins, Justin Smith, Logan Stafford, Gage Gilliam. Not pictured: Andrew DeLavalle. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Madelyn Coker (center) brought home third place in Service Learning Showcase. She is pictured with Superintendent Jim Suber (left) and Board Member Jody Hamm (right). https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_DSC_0220.jpg Madelyn Coker (center) brought home third place in Service Learning Showcase. She is pictured with Superintendent Jim Suber (left) and Board Member Jody Hamm (right). Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer The Newberry County School Board recognized students recently named S.C. Junior Scholars. Pictured, Front Row: Josie Shepherd, Aiden Davis. Back Row: Superintendent Jim Suber, Logan Stafford, Dakota Ross, Cody Gray, Maeghan Springer, Madelyn Coker, Weston Lominick, John Berry, Jeremy Glasgow, Board Member Jody Hamm. Not pictured, Trevor Black, Andrew DeLavalle, Leila Kate Quattlebaum, Shelby Wilson. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_DSC_0223.jpg The Newberry County School Board recognized students recently named S.C. Junior Scholars. Pictured, Front Row: Josie Shepherd, Aiden Davis. Back Row: Superintendent Jim Suber, Logan Stafford, Dakota Ross, Cody Gray, Maeghan Springer, Madelyn Coker, Weston Lominick, John Berry, Jeremy Glasgow, Board Member Jody Hamm. Not pictured, Trevor Black, Andrew DeLavalle, Leila Kate Quattlebaum, Shelby Wilson. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

By Andrew Wigger awigger@championcarolinas.com