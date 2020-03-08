Emergency Department’s LWOT recorded as lowest year-to-date

NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Memorial Hospital Emergency Department’s LWOT (Left Without Treatment) was recorded as the lowest year-to-date, according to CEO Bruce Baldwin.

The Emergency Department’s LWOT came in with a percentage of 0.9 percent (18 patients) with volumes of 1,950 visits. January volumes also increased for the Emergency Department, averaging 62.9 patients per day.

The Emergency Department also increased to a 91 percent score in January and has held that score for the last 12 months.

Inpatient Emergency Department (Admit Decision Time to Depart) also decreased and was at 86 minutes, versus NCMH’s goal of 92 minutes. Inpatient Sepsis Bundle was at zero percent (zero out of four) versus the 100 percent goal.

Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) scores in January were green in many areas, with an overall score of 78 percent. For the last rolling 12 month average, the score was 91 percent.

For the month of January, there were a total of 17 births, staying under the budgeted number of 23 births and the prior year total of 24.

Also staying under budget for the month were Emergency Room visits, with a total of 1,950 visits — the budgeted number of visits was 2,017. The January total is slightly higher than last year’s number of visits (1,901).

Total patient revenue, total operating revenue and total operating expenses also came in under budget for the month.

Total patient revenue came in at $15,935,295 against the budgeted amount of $16,257,346 for a difference of $322,051.

Total operating revenue showed a total of $4,854,559, against the budgeted amount of $4,920,678 for a difference of $66,119.

January’s total operating expenses for the month were $4,696,184, against the budgeted amount of $4,800,248 for a difference of $104,064.

In total current liabilities, January remained under the December 2019 total of $5,476,812. The January total for total current liabilities was $4,814,749 for a difference of $662,064. Total current assets for January totaled just under the December number, coming in at $44,917,275. December 2019 was recorded at $44,931,324 for a difference of $14,049.

Total assets in January came in higher than the December total assets of $63,567,574. January total assets were reported at $63,380,397, for a difference of $187,177.

Total other assets for the month came in slightly higher ($2,385,262) than the December 2019 reported amount of $2,360,200, for a difference of $25,062.

Other business:

• The Mammography Remodel and installation of the 3D Mammography Unit will be completed in February. An open house and marketing plan will soon be announced.

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@championcarolinas.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

