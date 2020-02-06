NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Water and Sewer Authority has added a new project to their Capital Improvement Plan.

This project, S.C. 391 Water Line Project, was added after a motion from Board Member Tim Nichols and second by Board Member Bryan Alvarez.

The S.C. 391 Water Line Project’s purpose is to provide water service to a densely populated area near Lake Murray. It will include the installation of approximately 14,000 LF (linear feet) of water line along S.C. 391 — between Ira Kinard Road and Black’s Bridge.

The project will cost a total of $529,368.

In other business, NCWSA Manager Brent Richardson presented the Construction and Operation Report.

Richardson reported that the Lake Murray Water Treatment Plant is in normal operation. A booster pump, two butterfly valves and two actuators are on order for the Macedonia Booster Pump Station — the booster pump in on backorder.

The Cannons Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant is also running in normal operation. A rebuilt mixer was installed in SBR Basin Two. Bionomic Services completed the annual digester cleanout on Jan. 3.

In water distribution, the Authority reported no main line leaks — two new sewer services were installed.

There were no reported main line leaks from wastewater collection. Pump station repairs included S.C. 202 (installed spare pump) and Macedonia (piping repair that was scheduled for Jan. 16). One new sewer service was installed.

Richardson also provided the Board with an update on the S.C. 34 — Silverstreet Line Relocation Project.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) plans to replace an aging bridge on S.C. 34 in Silverstreet. In 2019, the Board allocated funding to relocate an existing 10” water line to avoid interference with SCDOT construction activity. Chad Easter (The Wooten Company) will submit relocation drawings to SCDOT for review. NCWSA applied for SCDOT funding.

Richardson also updated the Board on the S.C. 202 — Little Mountain Line Relocation Project. SCDOT plans to replace an aging bridge at the S.C. 202 interchange of I-26. In addition, I-26 will be widened from four lanes to six lanes — a portion of Four Oaks Road will be relocated and a portion of Meadow Brook Road will be relocated. NCWSA will be required to relocate water line and sewer force main to avoid interference with construction activity. Chad Easter (The Wooten Company) will submit relocation drawings to SCDOT for review. Relocation funding will be provided by SCDOT.

The Authority also anticipates a completion date of March 2020 for the Town of Little Mountain Force Main Extension Project. This project will include the installation of approximately 325 LF of 2.5” sewer force main to serve 12 commercial lots along U.S. 76 in Little Mountain. SCDHEC issued the construction permit on Dec. 2, 2019.

The North Ponderosa Drive Water Line Extension Project is now complete. This project dealt with installing approximately 1,450 LF of 2.5” water line to serve 10 residential lots along North Ponderosa Drive in Little Mountain. On Jan. 13, SCDHEC provided approval to place the line into service.

Daniel Quattlebaum, NCWSA assistant manager, presented the Board with the Financial Report for the month.

Water revenue came in at $268,649 against a water expense of $207,051, for a result of $61,598. On the sewer side, Quattlebaum reported sewer revenue at $101,766 against a sewer expense of $92,481, for a total of $9,285.

Noteworthy items included in the Financial Report include:

• Sewer Sludge Cannons Creek: $18,000.

Board approved, but not included in the report:

• Bedford Way Lagoon Closeout: $51,300.

• SCDOT Relocation: $5,000.

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@championcarolinas.com