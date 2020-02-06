NEWBERRY — The Newberry Downtown Development Association’s next First Friday networking/socializing event will be held on Friday, February 7 from 5:45 to 7 pm.

February’s First Friday event is Bless Your Heart, an evening of beauty in downtown Newberry, hosted at Salon Three. The goal for the event is for folks to spend a few hours exploring self-care through different skincare and makeup techniques, having fun along the way.

Bless Your Heart will showcase Amy Burke of Salon Three presenting makeup tips and demonstrating some easy hairstyles attendees can replicate on themselves or others. Hayley Hunt, of Compass Family Medicine, will deliver a presentation on skincare techniques and information about caring for your skin.

“Salon Three, a new salon located downtown Newberry, is a client-focused salon that strives to make our customers happy,” Amy Burke, salon owner, said. “We offer many hair services including color, cut, blonding, makeup and special event styling. We have three stylists currently and will be expanding into a new location soon — to be able to offer more services like extensions, skin and more. We are so excited to be hosting this month’s First Friday in our current location so that we can showcase each of our stylists’ talents, meet with new members of the community and help them to bring their hair goals to life.”

Snacks and beverages will be provided and all are invited to attend this free event.

Each First Friday event will be held at a Downtown Newberry business and will feature an educational speaker, a fun, hands-on activity and networking/socializing with snacks and beverages. The entire Newberry community is invited to attend First Fridays Downtown.

“I am so excited about this upcoming First Friday event,” Sheridan Murray, NEWberry committee member, said. “I think each event is a great way to showcase a different business downtown, and it’s a way to highlight female professionals in the area while allowing all attendees to get to know each other and make social and professional connections. Before I moved to Newberry, I had no idea that over 70 women own businesses downtown, or are in leadership positions. Getting involved with the NDDA and First Friday events has been an amazing opportunity for me to meet these women, and I am thrilled to see what else we accomplish in this new year.”

Follow #NEWberry: Newberry Women on Facebook or see NewberryDowntown.com for further information.

