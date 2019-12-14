NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation into an attempted robbery that took place on S.C. 34, near the intersection of Mary’s Road, on Tuesday.

The attempted robbery took place at a residence on S.C. 34, according to Sheriff Lee Foster.

As originally reported, Newberry County Sheriff’s Office and SLED (State Law Enforcement Division) were searching for two suspects — who wore Halloween masks during the incident — in regards to the attempted robbery.

It was originally reported that there was a shooting as well, but, Foster said at this point they do not believe the victim was shot.

“We cannot definitively say there were any shots fired. He may have been hit by the firearm, or another object, but we do not believe he was shot,” he said. “We didn’t find any shell casings, or any other indication he was shot.”

During the course of the investigation on Wednesday, deputies and SLED agents were chasing two suspects that were possibly involved in the attempted robbery. The suspects fled from a residence as officers were approaching, according to officials.

“We believe we know who they are, but we are still working to positively identify them and get warrants on them,” Foster said.

Deputies obtained a search warrant for the residence on Skating Rink Loop and located marijuana, paraphernalia used in the distribution of marijuana, and other evidence that possibly links the suspects to the S.C. 34 incident, according to a release by the Sheriff’s Department.

Two females located at the residence denied any knowledge of the identity of the two males, according to the release — both were arrested. Also located at the trailer was a small child, Foster said the child was taken into the custody of the Department of Social Services, pending a Family Court hearing.

Aleera Diajanna Praylow, 20, of 128 Skating Rink Loop, Newberry and Diamonra Nygeria Robinson 18, 199 Lynn Lane, Newberry, were charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and child endangerment.

“They were arrested in conjunction with the investigation, but not as accessories to that crime (attempted robbery),” Foster said.

This is an active investigation, and more updates will be provided as they become available.

Praylow https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_praylow-aleera-0000126985.jpg Praylow Robinson https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_robinson-diamonra-0000037287.jpg Robinson https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_BlueLights-4.jpg

By Andrew Wigger awigger@championcarolinas.com