Given Santa Claus’s seemingly incorrigible habit of focusing most of his gift-giving on children, it is easy to think of Christmas as purely a children’s holiday. I feel pretty sure I’d be sitting on top of my glow-in-the-dark Hippity Hop balloon ball right now if my annual letter to the jolly old elf hadn’t been drowned in an avalanche of similar letters from kids around the world.

And, also given the late-as-it-can-possibly-be Thanksgiving this year causing us to hurriedly and “harried-ly” squeeze two major holidays into four weeks, stress has the potential to be very high.

It’s important, though, to take some time for yourself. “Gift” yourself some quiet time during the holidays.

Connie Bennett, of Psychology Today, offers a few steps to relieve holiday stress and to help you have a happy season.

1. Take calm-down breaks. Soon after you awake, close your eyes, take several deep breaths and meditate or just relax. Imagine yourself in a beautiful place, think of a happy memory or visualize yourself succeeding at a goal. In addition, whenever you get stressed out, anxious or feel overwhelmed during the day, take quick relaxation breaks of one to five minutes to calm yourself down. Conscious, slow breathing can help you when you’re feeling frustrated waiting in line at the supermarket, post office or drug store.

2. Put on rose-colored glasses. When people try to push their bad habits on you during this holiday season, tune into their motivations. For instance, before you get annoyed at Aunt Jane, who keeps urging you to try a piece of her apple pie, or your co-worker Frank, who keeps trying to fill your glass with booze, first take a deep breath. Then, step into their shoes and realize that Jane is just showing that she loves you, and Frank is merely trying to be convivial. Then graciously thank them for their misguided attention. Rather than view your situation with annoyance, be grateful instead.

3. Get moving. Perhaps one of the best ways to overcome stress during the holidays or any other time is to exercise regularly. Research shows that physical activity not boosts your fitness and energy levels but can also elevate your moods. In addition, exercise has been found to reduce anger, tension, fatigue and confusion. Despite the many demands on your time, this is not the season to stop exercising. Indeed, when regular exercisers are inactive, they begin to feel depressed and fatigued after just one week, according to a study at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences in Bethesda, Maryland. Exercise also can give you that much-acclaimed “runner’s high.” Indeed, research shows that rigorous physical activity of any kind pumps up production of endorphins, your body’s feel-good neurotransmitters.

4. Take polite portions of “comfort” foods and drinks. During the holidays, it’s easy to “fall off the wagon” and use—or over-use—alcohol, sugar and caffeine. It’s best to think before you treat your body like a trash can instead of a temple. The best way to stay true to the best you is to limit your consumption of such comfort or pleasure foods and drinks like apple pie, cookies, pasta and eggnog. When offered these and other “goodies,” try to take three to five “polite” bites and sips—and only after having a well-balanced meal with smart carbs (vegetables, fruits or whole grains), fats and protein. Be aware that if you’re a sugar addict, you must be especially vigilant when it comes to desserts and quickie carbs.

5. Prepare “Nice To Do For Me” and “Need to Do For You” lists. Writing down all that you have to do during the holidays will help you realize how do-able your tasks are. Be realistic as to what you put on your lists. Then start tackling one item from each list in turn. For example, after buying gifts for your mom or significant other, take time to work out, too. By alternating between lists, you won’t feel deprived, because you’re being good to yourself.

6. Be generous. One of the best ways to stay calm, content and cheerful this time of year is to act generously with your loved ones, co-workers and friends. This doesn’t have to mean you’re spending a lot of money. You can be generous with your compliments. You can generously offer to do a loved one’s dreaded errand. You can generously write a fun, short poem. When you are creative with your gifts and gratitude, people will appreciate your real, heartfelt sentiments.

So take some time to make this time the “hap-happiest season of all!”

By Hugh Gray Contributing Columnist