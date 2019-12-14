Happy Holidays everyone! What a wonderful and joyous time of the year. We had the lighting of the City’s Christmas tree on November 22 and had an exciting time with a large crowd as usual. Here at the police department we are gearing up to keep everyone safe this holiday season as you spend time shopping here in our great city.

The holidays are a great opportunity to enjoy time with family and friends, celebrate life, to be grateful, and reflect on what’s important. This time of year can cause stress, however, the holidays don’t need to take a toll on your health. Balance work, home, and play. Get support from family and friends. Make sure to get proper sleep.

If you’ll be traveling over the holidays, whether across town or out of town, help ensure your trip is safe. Don’t drink and drive, and don’t allow someone else drink and drive. Wear a seat-belt every time you drive or ride in a motor vehicle. Don’t speed and allow yourself plenty of time to get to your destination. Always buckle your child in the car using a child safety seat, booster seat, or seat belt appropriate for his/her height, weight, and age.

Consider using a Bluetooth device for phone calls, should the need to make a call arise. Never attempt to text and drive. Remember that long trips can be tough on children and, in turn, tough on you. Plan enough time to stop along the way to take a group stretch, get something to eat and drink, return any calls or text messages, and change drivers if you’re feeling tired or drowsy.

As you navigate this holiday season, we offer the following tips to hopefully keep you safe this time of year. Shop during daylight hours when possible and shop with a friend – there is safety in numbers! Be aware of your surroundings. Pay attention to who is around you, what they are doing and what activities are going on. Don’t overload your arms with packages and bags while shopping. Don’t leave your packages inside your car in plain view while you are shopping in other stores.

Pick your parking spot wisely and look for a well-lit area if shopping after dark. Have your keys out and ready when approaching your vehicle. Be aware of how you carry your purse or wallet. Try to carry only the amount of cash you will need to make your purchases and limit the number of credit cards to only the ones necessary for your current shopping trip or for that day. Do not let anyone approach you on foot while in the drive through ATM machine.

At home, light the exterior of your home around doors, windows and your driveway. Place gifts where they cannot be seen from outside your home. After Christmas, do not place expensive electronic boxes outside along the curb.

When shopping online you should always avoid pop-ups and ads and be suspicious of free offers. It’s not just sensitive personal data like phone numbers, credit card numbers, and addresses that you should avoid sharing online, but also seemingly harmless information like your mother’s maiden name or pet’s name. Such details are often used as answers to two-step verification questions or passwords, and they can easily be found just by scanning someone’s Facebook page if that person frequently shares photos of their pets.

At the Newberry Police Department, we want our citizens to have a safe and happy holiday season! Please keep these safety tips in mind as you travel and celebrate with loved ones. Should you need us, we are available at 803-321-1010.

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Roy-McClurkin.jpg

Roy McClurkin Contributing Columnist