NEWBERRY — Newberry College senior Andrea Getz has been honored by South Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities as its J. Lacy McLean and Sterling L. Smith Student of the Year.

The award is given annually to a student who “performs well academically and who demonstrates commitment to public affairs, community service and leadership.” Getz was selected from a pool of nominees from each of the state’s 20 private institutions. She also received a $3,000 tuition scholarship.

“Andie is a wonderful ambassador for Newberry College,” said Dr. Bret Clark, professor of Biology and chair of the Department of Science and Mathematics. “In addition to excelling in the classroom, Andie has spent much of her free time serving campus and the community beyond. We are so proud of all she has accomplished, and we can’t wait to see what her future has in store.”

On campus, the Biology major and Newberry Academy valedictorian has been named to the College’s Dean’s List every semester of her career. She has been a member of the women’s basketball team, the Future Medical Professionals Association of America, Blue Key Honors Society and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

In her community, Getz has volunteered with Central United Methodist Church and Salkehatchie Summer Service, which rebuilds homes for less fortunate individuals and families. She has been actively involved with Meals on Wheels, Newberry County Memorial Hospital, numerous community festivals, and with her high school’s basketball program as a coach and mentor. She adds that her summers with Asbury Hills Camp and Retreat Center, Camp Tekoa and Hawaii’s Camp Erdman have been inspirational.

“I am really blessed and thankful for opportunities to give back to my community and have my involvement and success acknowledged through this scholarship,” said Getz. “I believe college is a steppingstone on the path to success, and I’ll always be grateful to SCICU for giving me the tools to further my education and make an impact.

“I’m also grateful to Dr. Clark and Dr. (Lindsy) Boateng for encouraging me to apply.”

Getz added that the scholarship will be a big help in paying for senior year. She hopes to pursue a career in pediatric physical therapy after graduation in May.

Getz will be recognized by SCICU at an Oct. 8 banquet at Coker College.

