Rebels compete at GTC Fifth Annual Invitational

PROSPERITY — The Mid-Carolina cross country team braved the extreme heat and a very difficult course at the GTC Fifth Annual Invitational and posted outstanding race results. Cameron Wicker received eighth place out of 175 varsity girl runners with a time of 20:58. Jon Lawson Cope led the varsity boys with a time of 20:37.

The Mid-Carolina girls and boys varsity cross country teams competed against 39 schools and 1,000 runners during the GTC 5th Annual Invitational.

Cameron Wicker in eighth place out of 175 varsity girl runners with a time of 20:58.

For the boys, Jon Lawson Cope led the team with a time of 20:37.