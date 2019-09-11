By Wilson Senn

For The Newberry Observer

NEWBERRY — Newberry High School went on a 21-to-eight point run in the final three quarters of play at Batesburg-Leesville Friday evening in their 21-20 victory.

It was the closest margin of victory for the Bulldogs in the rivalry since 1973.

Looking for their first three-game winning steak over the Panthers since 1973-77, the Bulldogs gave the Panthers 12 points in the first quarter, as both of their touchdowns came via Newberry fumbles.

The evening’s kicking woes began early for the Panthers as they were unable to convert on either of their PAT kicks.

On the final play of the opening stanza, Newberry quarterback Zay Chalmers connected with Asaris Good for a 27-yard reception, down to the Panthers’ 38.

Two plays later, Chalmers’ pass to Zsyheim Epps was completed from 37-yards out for the touchdown.

Roland Garcia connected on all three of his PAT attempts.

Craig Austin recovered a Batesburg-Leesville fumble two plays later, putting Newberry 28 yards from a potential score.

Ahmorae Wilmore took it in two plays later from 21 yards out for the 14-12 score with 9:38 left in the first half.

Still trailing 14-12, the Panthers worked their way down to the Newberry six, as they were facing a fourth-and-goal situation from there.

After a time-out, the kicking woes continued for Batesburg-Leesville as their field goal attempt was wide to the left.

Taking possession over at their 20, Newberry only saw a third down marker one time on their five-play drive.

A 71-yard pass to Asaris Good on this third down, put Newberry only three yards from the end zone.

Two plays later, OT Sims dragged practically all 11 Panthers with him from five yards out for the touchdown.

Newberry now led 21-12 with 30 seconds left in the third quarter.

Batesburg-Leesville scored their final touchdown of the evening with 8:56 left in the game on a two-yard run.

The Panthers were also successful on their two-point attempt, as Newberry only led by a mere point now.

A Newberry fumble two plays later, gave Batesburg-Leesville the ball only 34 yards from the end zone.

After calling two time-outs six plays later, their fourth-down pass attempt fell incomplete with 5:11 left in the game.

The Bulldogs were able to run out the clock from here, as they were able to convert two third down situations.

Newberry, 1-1, will host Chapin Friday.