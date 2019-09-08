NEWBERRY — Plans are underway to convert the Goody’s location in Newberry to a Gordmans store in the spring of 2020. Both Goody’s and Gordmans are part of the Stage community of stores.

Gordmans is an off-price retailer, which means that it has a wide array of merchandise for the entire family at the lowest possible prices compared to department stores. Stage has been converting a number of its Goody’s stores because consumers are responding positively to Gordmans’ off-price offerings.

The Goody’s store is planned to close in the days leading up to the Gordmans grand opening in the spring of 2020. The conversion from Goody’s to Gordmans takes less than two weeks. All current Goody’s associates will be offered jobs at Gordmans. Additional associates also will be hired during a job fair early next year. The number of store associates vary from store to store.

