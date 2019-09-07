NEWBERRY – Get ready to show off your skills – Newberry’s annual Punt, Pass and Kick competition will be held Saturday, September 21 at 9 a.m. at Newberry College’s Setzler Field.

Once hosted by the NFL, the competition is now run by the City of Newberry’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism department and is open to both boys and girls ages 6-15. Collin Shealy, deputy director for PRT, said they will have participants divided into five age groups.

The competition works by having each participant attempt one punt, one pass and one kick. The distance of each attempt is then totaled for a final score. The top three males and females in each age group will receive medals, Shealy said, with age group overall winners receiving tickets to a Newberry College home football game.

Shealy asks that those interested please register by 5 p.m. on Friday, September 20. Registration can be completed by visiting the City’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism office at 1323 College Street or online at www.cityofnewberry.com/punt-pass-kick-information.

“Although the NFL no longer sponsors the Punt, Pass and Kick event nationally, kids have really enjoyed participating, so we want to make sure that we continue to offer it at the local level,” Shealy said. “Participation has grown since we brought it back and we hope to have the event in Newberry for years to come.”

Sign up now for the City of Newberry’s Punt, Pass and Kick event. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_DSC09929EDIT.jpg Sign up now for the City of Newberry’s Punt, Pass and Kick event.

Elyssa Haven for The Newberry Observer