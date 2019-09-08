NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Touchdown Club held their annual Watermelon Cutting on Saturday, giving Newberry College football players a slice of watermelon after their scrimmage on Saturday — before their season opener on Sept. 5.

Newberry County Touchdown Club has been holding the annual watermelon cutting for over a decade. Every year it is held sometime prior to the start of the season, the Newberry County Touchdown Club does this to show their appreciation to the Wolves. The Wolves return the appreciation by making sure to shake the hand of all the volunteers with Touchdown Club before eating their watermelon.

Wolves Head Football Coach Todd Knight (center) shows Sheriff Lee Foster (left) how to spit watermelon seeds. Also pictured Hugh Gray (right). https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Watermelon-7.jpg Wolves Head Football Coach Todd Knight (center) shows Sheriff Lee Foster (left) how to spit watermelon seeds. Also pictured Hugh Gray (right). Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Every year, prior to the start of the season, the Newberry County Touchdown Club holds the annual watermelon cutting. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Watermelon-5.jpg Every year, prior to the start of the season, the Newberry County Touchdown Club holds the annual watermelon cutting. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Assistant Coach Bryant Blanton picks up a watermelon during the annual event. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Watermelon-6.jpg Assistant Coach Bryant Blanton picks up a watermelon during the annual event. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Sheriff Lee Foster (left) and Joseph Foster (right) begin to cut the watermelon. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Watermelon-1.jpg Sheriff Lee Foster (left) and Joseph Foster (right) begin to cut the watermelon. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer This annual event is held by the Newberry County Touchdown Club to show their appreciation to the Wolves. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Watermelon-2.jpg This annual event is held by the Newberry County Touchdown Club to show their appreciation to the Wolves. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Newberry College football players, and coaches, were able to pick up at least one slice of watermelon to cool down after the scrimmage. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Watermelon-3.jpg Newberry College football players, and coaches, were able to pick up at least one slice of watermelon to cool down after the scrimmage. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

By Andrew Wigger awigger@championcarolinas.com