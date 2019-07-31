Lesaine named among Black Pages’ top 20 under 40

Lesaine -

NEWBERRY — Dr. John Lesaine ’07, assistant dean for student success and persistence at Newberry College, has been honored by the South Carolina Black Pages as one of its Top 20 Under 40.

The award class of 2019 was recognized July 17 at a reception in Columbia.

“I am definitely honored and humbled to receive this distinction,” said Lesaine. “To be recognized alongside so many movers and shakers across the state is something that I will cherish forever, and I am grateful to God for the opportunity.”

Each year, the business directory and reference guide selects 20 men and women under the age of 40 who “have achieved personal and professional success, have a record of community service and have given back to others through their time, talents and donations.”

Lesaine, also associate professor of sport professions, earned his bachelor’s degree in sport management from Newberry College. He coached collegiate women’s basketball for eight years, including two stints at Newberry, before joining the faculty in 2012.

The Manning, native is the campus site coordinator for Call Me MISTER, a program designed to remedy the shortage of male elementary school teachers from diverse backgrounds. He also serves as a public address announcer for Newberry College athletics, and as a basketball referee for colleges, high schools and semiprofessional teams.

“My greatest hope is to inspire our students to continue to do great things so that they, too, will one day achieve their aspirations and realize their full potential,” Lesaine said.

Lesaine also holds graduate degrees in educational leadership from Valdosta State University, in sport psychology from Capella University, and a doctorate in sport management from the United States Sports Academy.

