NEWBERRY – Newberry field hockey coach Hannah Dave has been selected to participate in the 2019 European Maccabi Games as the Open Women’s field hockey assistant coach.

“I could not be more excited and honored for this opportunity to bring Jewish athletes together from all over the country to compete and represent Team USA,” Dave said.

The Maccabi Games are an Olympic-style Jewish sporting event, hosting a myriad of sports for Jewish competitors. Dave will serve as the assistant coach to the adult field hockey team (ages 18-35) as they travel to Budapest, Hungary to compete against teams of Jewish athletes from other countries.

“We’re proud that Coach Dave is receiving recognition to coach at such a high level,” said Director of Athletics Ralph Patterson. “This will also help raise the awareness for our field hockey program at Newberry College. We’re extremely proud that coach Dave has this opportunity.”

Team USA will compete in three preliminary games next week. The championship and bronze medal games are set for next Sunday in the four-nation, round robin format. The Opening Ceremony occurred on Tuesday, July 30 with the Closing Ceremony set for one week later on August 6.

Date Opponent Time

Tuesday, July 30 Netherlands 5:00 a.m. EDT

Wednesday, July 31 Argentina 5:00 a.m. EDT

Friday, August 2 Germany 3:00 a.m. EDT

Sunday, August 4 Gold Medal Game 5:00 a.m. EDT

Sunday, August 4 Bronze Medal Game 8:00 a.m. EDT

Games will be streamed through the European Maccabi Games website and will also be available through @maccabiusa on Instagram. Fans can follow the field hockey team’s Instagram account at @maccabiusafh.

Maccabi USA is a not-for-profit organization that endeavors, through sports, to perpetuate and preserve the American Jewish community by encouraging Jewish pride, strengthening Jewish bonds and by creating a heightened awareness of Israel and Jewish identity. The volunteer organization seeks to enrich the lives of Jewish youth in the United States, Israel and the Diaspora through athletic, cultural and educational programs.

According to its website, Maccabi USA has over 207 athletes appointed for the European Maccabi Games in Budapest. The organization will also be hosting a Pan American edition of this event as well.

Dave has been at the helm for the Wolves for two seasons, helping the program to it’s highest-ever win total in the 2018 season (eight wins). She was a four-year starter at Limestone College, helping the program to its first winning record during her junior season. She was also previously the assistant coach at Asheville High School in North Carolina.

