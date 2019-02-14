NEWBERRY COUNTY — CSX Railroad has scheduled closing the crossings listed below for repair. This will necessitate rerouting traffic. Signage will be in place marking detour routes.

• Glenn Street (between McCravy Street and Bouknight Street) closing on/around March 6

• Caldwell Street (between Coates Street and Hunter Street) closing on/around March 5

• Nance Street (between Hunter Street and Boundary Street) closing on/around March 5

• Main Street (near Friend Street) closing on/around March 5

• Pope Street (near Nance Street) closing on/around March 4

• Nance Street (between Reid Street and Pope Street) closing on/around March 4

• Fair Avenue (between First Street and Henry Avenue) closing on/around March 4

• First Street (between Fair Avenue and US 76 Bus) closing on/around February 28

• Lumber Yard Road (between US 76 and Old Whitmire Highway) closing on/around February 27

• Sweet Springs Road (off of US 76) closing on/around February 26

• Head Springs Road (off of US 76) closing on/around February 25

• Beaver Dam Creek Road (off of US 76) closing on/around February 21

Dates subject to change due to weather and/or other conditions.