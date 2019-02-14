NEWBERRY — Newberry High School senior Jamaree Caldwell has signed a letter of intent to play football at Hutchinson Community College.

Caldwell, 18, has been playing football his whole life, but has been playing for the Bulldogs for one year. He served as the Bulldog’s offensive lineman, left tackle/left guard.

While he has always loved playing football, Caldwell said he is excited to continue his career at Hutchinson Community College.

“It’s just the energy, having fun, working hard, going out there to play for a win, love playing for wins,” Caldwell said.

Caldwell said Head Coach Phil Strickland played an important role in the player he is today.

“He really made me come out there and play my hardest, I love that because he’s one of the best coaches I’ve had in my life,” he said.

As of right now, Caldwell said he is unsure of what he wants to major in, but he does have his sights set on the NFL with the goal to one day play for the New England Patriots.

Caldwell’s mother, Shonda Caldwell, shared the same excitement as she watches her son continue his athletic career.

“It’s exciting, I’m proud of him. It’s been a long road, he’s had little stumbles, but I’m proud,” she said.

When it came to helping her son choose a school, she simply told him do what felt best for him.

“Follow your heart, where your heart makes you feel comfortable,” she said.

One thing Caldwell will have to get used to is being about 17 hours away from her son in Kansas, Caldwell already has plans to make as many games as she can.

“Don’t worry, I’m getting my plane tickets, I’m going to set my goal to go to at least three or four games and just watch the others on the web, I’ve just got to get used to it. He’s big enough, he can do it, stay by himself. I’m not worried about him,” she said.

Strickland also expressed his excitement to see Caldwell continue his career.

“We didn’t realize how good he was until he got out there and got in shape, he was a little out of shape when he came to us, once he got into shape he really moved people, if he got his hands on you, you were blocked so he’s really, really good, if he studies hard and does what he needs to do you may see him on Saturdays and Sundays playing somewhere,” he said. “The good thing about him is he’s just as good of a defensive lineman as he is offensive lineman so if things don’t work out with the offensive, which is what they signed him for, they could very easily move him to defense.”

Newberry High School senior Jamaree Caldwell signed a letter of intent to play football at Hutchinson Community College. Pictured are: Back row, left to right: Forrest Werts and Angelo Hancock; Sitting, left to right: Jaceree Caldwell, Jamaree Caldwell and Shonda Caldwell.

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@championcarolinas.com