John Caldwell receives Humanitarian Award

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Barry Richardson presents Patricia Caldwell and Sean Caldwell the Jake and Mildred Fulmer Humanitarian of the Year award, which was awarded to the late John E. Caldwell. -

NEWBERRY — Every year Newberry County Memorial Hospital selects a recipient of the Jake and Mildred Fulmer Humanitarian of the Year award. This year’s recipient was the late John Edward Caldwell.

“Those of you who knew Jake and Mildred knew the many stories of how they would help people in the community, both publicly and privately. If Jake thought it was a good idea and a good cause that would help other individuals in the Newberry Community, he’d support it,” said Barry Richardson, Board of Trustees chairperson. “It is obvious that our honoree this year was also very supportive of our community.”

Caldwell, Richardson read, was born and raised in Newberry County and was a member of the United States Army. He was assigned to the Redstone Arsenal of the United States Army Missile Command. Caldwell was a math and science teacher at Ben E. Mays High School in Spartanburg County.

He was the first African American elected to the Newberry County Council, and served continuously for 32 years.

“He always voted to authorize whatever funds were needed through County Council to assure Newberry residents the medical care needed,” Richardson said.

Caldwell represented Newberry County in positions with the National Association of Counties, as the past president of the County Governmental Association, as a member of the S.C. Association of Counties Board of Directors and as a member of the National Association of Counties Finance Committee.

He was the first African American appointed to the Newberry County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees. He also served on numerous other boards, commissions and organizations dedicated to the people of Newberry County. He was also a faithful, dedicated, hardworking member of the Bethlehem Baptist Church in Newberry, where he served as chairman of the deacon board and as a treasurer.

“Never forgot where he came from and was always assisting others as needed and requested,” Richardson said.

Patricia Caldwell accepted the Humanitarian award on behalf of her late husband.

“This is indeed an honor as well as a pleasure to accept this award in honor and memory of my husband, John E. Caldwell. John was a people person, he loved people, and he loved doing things for individuals. He was a public servant, and he got a great joy to be able to give to other people. This honor we treasure, and will always treasure,” she said.

The Jake and Mildred Fulmer Humanitarian of the Year Award was established after the hospital received a bequest from the estates of Jake and Mildred Fulmer. According to Bruce Baldwin, CEO of NCMH, the hospital chose several ways to honor this gift, the surgery area of the hospital was named for the couple, in addition the surgery waiting room features memorabilia from the couples lives. The Board of Trustees also chose to establish this award to honor their generosity.

“The Fulmer Humanitarian of the Year award is a way for our Board of Trustees to continue to recognize the generous gift given by Jake and Mildred Fulmer to Newberry Hospital. It also provides an opportunity for us to recognize others in our community who graciously give of themselves,” he said.

Betty Fulmer, sister-in-law of Jake Fulmer, said Jake Fulmer respected John Caldwell, and their relationship.

Barry Richardson presents Patricia Caldwell and Sean Caldwell the Jake and Mildred Fulmer Humanitarian of the Year award, which was awarded to the late John E. Caldwell.

By Andrew Wigger awigger@newberryobserver.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

