Pomaria man arrested for attempted murder

POMARIA — A Pomaria man has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a controlled substance after an altercation that occurred Saturday.

Shawn Vincent Duncan, 25, of 1515 Hughey Ferry Road, Pomaria, is currently being held at the Newberry County Detention Center after bond was denied.

According to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office incident report, officers responded to Hughey Ferry Road in reference to a stabbing. The complainant stated a person was stabbed and was laying in the yard and the subject, identified as Duncan, stabbed the victim and went inside the residence with the knife.

While officers were in route, dispatch said Duncan had came back out on the porch. The reporting deputy arrived on scene to see the victim laying on the ground with two other subjects attending to him. The report states the victim was bleeding profusely and Duncan was ordered down to the porch floor at gun point, he complied and did not resist.

According to the report, Duncan said he was in the back bedroom of the residence and the complainant, victim and another subject came into his bedroom and jumped on him. He also said he had text messages on his phone where the victim and subject threatened him. During the execution of the search warrant, the phone could not be located in the residence.

The reported further stated that Duncan had what appeared to be a knot around his left eye. According to the report, the victim and another subject were trying to take another individual against her will and that is when Duncan grabbed the knives and chased after them, stabbing the victim under his arm as they were exiting the porch and step area. The glass in the window above the outside steps was also broken in the process.

Duncan told the reporting officer the knife was located on the ottoman in the living area. The knife, which appeared to have blood on it, was found on the ottoman in the living room while another was found in the trash can.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a landing zone and was transported to Palmetto Richland.

The complainant said the victim and one of the subjects had come to the residence to retrieve the victim’s belongings, according to the report. The report continued saying the victim saw his belongings on the porch, but went inside to get the rest of his things and he (the complainant) heard a disturbance inside. When the complainant entered the residence he saw Duncan and the victim fighting, he broke the two up and pulled the victim outside. It was then the complainant said Duncan began chasing the victim with two knives and stabbed the victim twice. While trying to retrieve the victim’s belongings, one subject tried to get another subject to leave with them. The subject did not want to go and the subject grabbed her and started to carry her out of the residence. The female stated she was unsure of when the victim was stabbed as she was being pulled and they fell down the steps.

Another subject also appeared to have a scratch near his waist line.

While executing the search warrant, a plastic baggy with a blue pill was located in the master bedroom. The lettering on the pill and numbers indicated it was Valium. Beside the pill was a green straw with white residue in it and a metal pipe used to smoke marijuana. All items inside the house were seized.

By Kelly Duncan

