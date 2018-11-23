Amick honored at White Oak with other Vets

Courtesy photo Seber Ray Amick, along with other veterans at White Oak Nursing Home, were honored for their military service on Veterans Day. -

NEWBERRY — Seber Ray Amick, a resident of White Oak Nursing Home, Newberry, was honored along with other veterans at White Oak Nursing Home on November 11, for their military service. Amick will be 94 years old on December 19.

Amick was drafted into the Army in 1943 at Fort Jackson. He was assigned to F Company, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division. He was in front line combat for over 200 days. He landed on Omaha Beach in France on “D-day” June 6, 1944. Battles and Campaigns were at Normandy, Northern France, Rhineland, and Battle of the Bulge.

His decorations include: European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with three bronze service stars, Good Conduct Medal, World War II Victory Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, Bronze Star Medal, Marksman Marksmanship Qualification Badge with Rifle Bar, and French Jubilee of Liberty Medal.

Seber Ray Amick, along with other veterans at White Oak Nursing Home, were honored for their military service on Veterans Day. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_scan0001.jpg Seber Ray Amick, along with other veterans at White Oak Nursing Home, were honored for their military service on Veterans Day. Courtesy photo