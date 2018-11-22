City recognizes community members

Elyssa Haven for The Newberry Observer City Council recognized Lieutenant Stuart Smith for being recently named as the Newberry Exchange Club’s Firefighter of the Year. From left to right: Mayor Foster Senn, Lieutenant Stuart Smith, Fire Chief Keith Minick and City Manager Matt DeWitt. - Elyssa Haven for The Newberry Observer City Council recognized Patricia Caldwell on her retirement as the Executive Director of the First Steps program in Newberry. From left to right: City Councilman Zebbie Goudelock, Patricia Caldwell and Mayor Foster Senn. - Elyssa Haven for The Newberry Observer City Council recognized Major Loynes for his 10 years of service with the city’s police department. From left to right: Sergeant Major Loynes, Police Chief Roy McClurkin and City Manager Matt DeWitt. - Elyssa Haven for The Newberry Observer Jimmy Bickley was recognized by City Council on his retirement from the city’s fire department after 22 years of service. From left to right: Mayor Foster Senn, Jimmy Bickley, Fire Chief Keith Minick and City Manager Matt DeWitt. - -

NEWBERRY — Newberry City Council recognized Jimmy Bickley for his retirement from the city’s fire department Tuesday night after 22 years of service. Bickley began working with the city on January 6, 1996 and retired on October 19 as a lieutenant for the department.

Fire Chief Keith Minick said Bickley began volunteering with the department in 1982, totaling at 36 years of combined service to the City of Newberry.

“We hate to see him leave, but appreciate the service he’s provided to us and the community,” Minick said.

Also from the fire department, council recognized Lieutenant Stuart Smith on his recent accomplishment of being named the Newberry Exchange Club’s Firefighter of the Year. Smith began working with the city’s fire department on February 12, 1990 and was promoted to fire engineer in 1999. In November of 2004, he was promoted to fire lieutenant.

Not only has Smith been an active member of the Newberry Fire Department, but he also assists the Newberry Rescue Squad and Hazmat Team with over 31 years of service to the community.

Minick said Smith was nominated by a peer of his and was also approved by other members of the fire department prior to the nomination going before the Exchange Club.

“I think he’s one of the most approachable people I know,” said Mayor Foster Senn. “He’s a great representation of the city and an outstanding fireman.”

From the city’s police department, Major Loynes was recognized for his 10 years of service. Loynes began working for the city on October 20, 2008 and is a sergeant with the department.

“Major is a very dedicated employee and takes pride in the work that he does,” said Police Chief Roy McClurkin.” “We look forward to having many more years with him here.”

As a special recognition, council thanked Patricia Caldwell for her service to Newberry as the Executive Director for the First Steps Program. Senn said that the program works with local partners in the community, including the City of Newberry, to foster nurturing experiences for children 0-5 years of age, ensuring that they arrive at school healthy and ready to learn.

“We would like to thank Mrs. Caldwell for her service to Newberry and look forward to continuing the partnership she established with First Steps of Newberry,” Senn said.

Community updates

Senn announced Tuesday that Bethlehem Baptist Church would be commemorating its 150th church anniversary on November 25, 2018 and they would be presented a proclamation on behalf of the city.

Molly Fortune, executive director of the Newberry Opera House, shared details with council Tuesday on the Smithsonian Museum’s traveling exhibit Crossroads: Change in Rural America that will be displayed at the Opera House from December 16 until February 2.

The Smithsonian created Museum on Main in 1994, Fortune said, visiting over 1400 local communities with an average population of around 8,000 people with the main goal being an outreach program that engages small town audiences and brings revitalization and attention to underserved communities.

Many Americans assume that rural communities are endangered, however that perception is far from true in many areas. Crossroads: Change in Rural America offers small towns a chance to look at their own paths and highlight changes that affected their town over the past century. The exhibition will cover many themes including identity, land, community, persistence and managing change.

While the physical exhibit is in the Opera House, Fortune said they were working with individuals throughout the county so that Newberry County as a whole would be represented. Their team, she said, would be speaking at all council meetings throughout the county and planned to visit local schools as well to inform them of the exhibit.

Fortune said the exhibit would be available for the community to view any time the Opera House was open. For more information, visit www.newberryoperahouse.com under the shows and events tab.

Under old business, second reading was passed of an ordinance to change publishing requirements for service of complaints. South Carolina state law states that publishing requirements for service complaints should be two weeks. The current zoning code dictates a three-week time period. The ordinance would conform the city to state regulations. Motion to accept first reading was made by Councilman Lemont Glasgow and seconded by Councilman David DuBose.

New Business

Several items were passed under new business Tuesday to include:

Motion was made by Councilman Zebbie Goudelock and seconded by Councilman Thomas Louis Boyd to approve the fiscal year 2019-2020 budget calendar. Senn said a copy of the meeting schedule would be sent to local media outlets to notify the public.

Motion was made by Boyd and seconded by Goudelock to approve the 2019 regular council meetings and work session dates.

Motion was made by Boyd and seconded by Goudelock to approve the 2019 jury list. Senn said that South Carolina state law required City Council to annually approve the list for the City of Newberry Municipal Court. The jury list consists of the registered voters within the city limits of the City of Newberry.

Motion was made by Senn and seconded by Glasgow to appoint members to the Piedmont Municipal Power Agency (PMPA) Board. Participation as a member of PMPA requires each member city to name a director and alternate director to serve on the agency’s Board of Directors. Utility Director Tim Baker was chosen as director, with Senn listed as alternate.

First reading was passed with a motion by DuBose and seconded by Boyd to recover collection costs as a part of delinquent debts collected pursuant to the Setoff Debt Collection Act. Senn said all municipalities participating in the Municipal Association of South Carolina Debt Setoff Collection program must pass the ordinance before December 1. Second reading will be held at a special meeting on Monday, November 26 at 5 p.m.

Motion was made by Boyd and seconded by Goudelock for first reading of an ordinance to amend ordinance #2018-1013 as to appendix “A.” The ordinance was previously adopted by council to establish a set of standards for small wireless facilities. While the ordinance listed the historical district, City Manager Matt DeWitt said that staff wished to amend Appendix “A” by adding the code provisions for the applicable design guidelines or manual, the review authority and appeal jurisdiction for the district.

Motion was made by Boyd and seconded by Goudelock to authorize DeWitt to enter into a contract with Southeastern Power Administration for a purchase power agreement. Senn said the city has asked to receive additional capacity from the Southeastern Power Administration as it has recently become available and estimates a significant cost savings per year by entering into the contract.

