Exciting things are happening! This week I watched the Christmas tree ride into downtown Newberry and take its prominent place in Town Square. Each year, I enjoy watching with child-like amazement as the workers transform the tree and all of downtown into a winter wonderland. The City of Newberry makes the beautiful displays and decor possible through private donations with a community fundraiser. We residents get to experience the wonder throughout the season, and visitors are certainly delighted by it. If you think it doesn’t make a difference, just talk with local businesses who see an uptick in foot traffic and purchases in their shops and restaurants.

The City of Newberry hosted their Annual Main Street Lights on Friday, Nov. 16. Even if you missed the official tree lighting, take time to stroll along the streets to take in the beauty. Be sure to also visit the downtown shops and restaurants during the Holiday Open House happening from Nov. 15-18. Yes, we all realize that Thanksgiving is not even here yet, but it’s either keep up by taking advantage of the opportunity to nab the shopper at the local level or don’t, and possibly lose the sales to those who are at the ready.

Two new shops in Newberry held their Ribbon Cuttings and Grand Openings this past week. Both are located on Main Street in the heart of downtown Newberry: Your CBD Store located at 1012 Main Street – visit and learn more about how cannabidiol might be beneficial to you; and Pieces of Time East located at 1211 Main Street. If you have not visited yet, stop in and experience this shop. Kristi is immensely talented, and you may like her line of paints.

Saturday marks the last day of the fall Grow Newberry Farmers Market. Join us from 9:00 until 11:00 a.m. in Memorial Park in downtown Newberry for fresh produce, plants, meats, and delicious baked goods.

Save the date for our Annual Christmas Tour of Homes that will take place on Saturday, Dec. 8 from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. You will have the opportunity to tour four magnificent homes, each uniquely decorated for the holidays, and enjoy a wine and cheese reception. Tickets are now available at $30 per person.

On the business side of things, take a moment to consider sharing your talents and expertise through the Mentoring Newberry County program. The Chamber, Newberry County Young Professionals, Rotary Club of Newberry and The Champions have partnered to link experienced professionals in various fields to those who wish to learn from their expertise. Contact us to be mentor or a mentee.

Do you know a person under aged 40 who is making great things happen in the community? Nominate him or her to be one of the awarded 4 Under 40 persons making a difference in the community. The Newberry County Young Professionals are accepting nominations for these fine folks.

Michelle Long Contributing Columnist