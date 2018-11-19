NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Newberry County Young Professionals are accepting nominations for a new, county-wide 4 under 40 award. This award recognizes young leaders who are making Newberry County a better place to live, work and play through their service and activity in our county.

Nominations are now open through the month of November. Nominees must live or work in Newberry County and be between the ages of 21 and 40 as of December 31, 2018. Please follow this link to the nomination form: https://goo.gl/forms/rche8cqDnx71nNSi1

Nominations will close on November 30th at 11:59pm.

A committee of judges representing a wide variety of county-wide organizations will make the final selection of the winners. The four winners will be announced in January, with the award presented at the February Gala hosted by the Newberry Young Professionals.

The Newberry Young Professionals exists within the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce, promoting and enhancing leadership, civic responsibility, and professional development through the various works of the group. Membership is open year-round.

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_4under40-1-1-.jpg