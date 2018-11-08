NEWBERRY — On Nov. 10, residents will make their way to downtown Newberry to celebrate and honor the men and women who have fought for the United States in Newberry’s annual Veterans Day Parade at 10 a.m.

“The American Legion has really done an outstanding job to keep the parade going and we’re proud to have an active American Legion and Auxiliary in Newberry County,” said Mayor Foster Senn.

Senn encourages everyone to come out to the parade to enjoy themselves and thank the veterans.

“The freedom that we enjoy every day is because of our veterans and this is just a good and important way to say thank you, plus it is enjoyable and you can see neat military memorabilia,” Senn said.

For this year’s parade, Senn said there are interesting entries planned, one of those being the combination of all of the high school and college bands in Newberry County for a performance along Main Street and in Memorial Park after the conclusion of the parade.

Newberry College Band Director David Santiago will be combining Newberry College, Newberry High, Whitmire Community and Mid-Carolina High Schools’ marching bands for a patriotic performance through downtown and performing two songs in Memorial Park at the conclusion of the parade.

“I’m guessing they will have approximately 15o members and they are going to play military songs as they go through the parade, so we’re really excited about that,” Senn said.

Samsung will once again be participating in parade festivities with a float and hosting their second annual Veterans Day Luncheon at Speers Street School at 11:30 a.m. The luncheon is free for all veterans and their families.

“Samsung is really committed to saluting America’s veterans, certainly the ones here in Newberry County,” Senn said.

Samsung will also provide transportation for those who need it from downtown to the Newberry Opera House to Speers Street School for the luncheon or people can just drive themselves from the luncheon.

“Last year was just a really big success and I would think this year we will even surpass that one, I believe they estimated over 200 people came to the last one and I expect the same thing this year to be over 200 people, maybe 250,” Senn said.

The community can also come out to see old military equipment, the South Carolina National Guard, American Legion, Newberry College cheerleaders, Boy and Girl Scouts, JROTC and Celebrate Freedom Foundation along with other parade entries. The Grand Marshals for the parade will be veterans from numerous generations.

This year will also mark the 100th anniversary of World War I (1918-2018). Dane Coffman, from Lexington, who collects military memorabilia, will be walking in the parade in a WWI uniform and Celebrate Freedom Foundation will have military Jeeps from World War II, Korean and Vietnam wars.

Samsung will be one of many entries in this years Veterans Day Parade, they will also host a free luncheon for veterans and their families at Speers Street School. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_DSC_0394.jpg Samsung will be one of many entries in this years Veterans Day Parade, they will also host a free luncheon for veterans and their families at Speers Street School. Stock photo

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@www.newberryobserver.com