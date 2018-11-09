There are so many reasons for sharing our faith in Christ with those who have not received Christ as their Saviour. God has commanded us to do so. In Acts 1:8 : “But ye shall receive power, after the Holy Ghost is come upon you, and ye shall be witnesses unto me in Jerusalem, and in all Judaea, and in Samaria, and unto the uttermost part of the earth.”

When we share our faith with others, it demonstrates our love for God. Christ said that if we truly loved Him we would keep His commandments.

“If ye love me, keep my commandments.” John 14:15.

It is an honor and a blessing to tell others what Christ has done for us. Only redeemed sinners can tell lost sinners about Christ.

It is God’s desire to save all people.

“The Lord is not slack concerning his promise, as some men count slackness; but is longsuffering to us-ward, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance.” 2 Peter 3:9.

Someone once shared their faith with us. Maybe a Sunday School teacher, a preacher, or a parent. We should be willing to share our faith with others.

By Patsy Lambert Contributing Columnist

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.