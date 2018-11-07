Here at the Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center, we are committed to being your voice for business, your resource for helping your business grow, the community resource for residents and visitors, all while offering opportunities to educate and engage Newberry County citizens.

Leadership Newberry County has kicked off the 2018-2019 class and has completed two dates thus far. Be sure to read The Newberry Observer’s Andrew Wigger’s articles, as he is taking part in the program and recapping each meeting date.

The City of Newberry’s Mayor Foster Senn has held a Jr. Leadership program for select high school students in the city for the past five years. The Chamber, along with Alana West of Clemson Extension, are assisting in expanding this program to the entire county. We are excited to be able to introduce various leadership opportunities to nearly fifty (50) 11th and 12th graders as they meet monthly from Nov. through April for various experiences related to Newberry County.

Another collaborative effort kicking off this month is the program Mentoring Newberry County. The Chamber, Newberry County Young Professionals, Rotary Club of Newberry, and The Champions have partnered to link experienced professionals in various fields to those who wish to learn from their expertise.

If you are a business in need of interns for short or long term, contact us with your specific needs, including hours available and possible compensation so that we can work with Newberry College to find the right student for your business.

You can look forward to Newberry on Board in January of 2019. This program will be a board training series brought to you by the Chamber, the Newberry County Historical and Museum Society, and Newberry College. If you are currently serving on a board or are interested in doing so, you will not want to miss this program.

The fall Grow Newberry Farmers Market continues to bring fresh produce to Memorial Park in downtown Newberry via our local farmers. Please join us from 9:00 until 11:00 a.m. each Saturday through Nov. 17 for produce, plants, meats, and delicious baked goods.

We are also involved in tourism efforts throughout the county. One of our main events is the Annual Christmas Tour of Homes that will take place on Saturday, Dec. 8 from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. You will have the opportunity to tour four magnificent homes, each uniquely decorated for the holidays, and enjoy a wine and cheese reception. Tickets are now available at $30 per person.

Please contact us for additional information on these programs and how you can get involved. We are located on the first floor of Community Hall, 1209 Caldwell Street in downtown Newberry. You may also reach out at 803-276-4274 or chamber@newberrycounty.org. Liz or I will be happy to talk with you.

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Michelle-Long.jpg

Michelle Long Contributing Columnist