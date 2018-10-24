Clary receives DAISY Award

Hayley Clary, center, was named the recipient of the DAISY Award by Newberry County Memorial Hospital. She is pictured with Meg Davis, quality and risk manager and Bruce Baldwin, NCMH CEO. - Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Hayley Clary, center, was named the recipient of the DAISY Award by Newberry County Memorial Hospital. She is pictured with Meg Davis, quality and risk manager and Bruce Baldwin, NCMH CEO. - Hayley Clary, left, with Ashley Storey RN - Med/Surg. Storey was one of the nominees for the DAISY Award. Other nominees who were not present were Kevin Corley, RN - Emergency Department, Tami Gilliam, RN - Med/Surg, Susan Kinard, RN - Med/Surg and Laura Riddle, RN - Med. - Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Hayley Clary, left, with Ashley Storey RN - Med/Surg. Storey was one of the nominees for the DAISY Award. Other nominees who were not present were Kevin Corley, RN - Emergency Department, Tami Gilliam, RN - Med/Surg, Susan Kinard, RN - Med/Surg and Laura Riddle, RN - Med. -

NEWBERRY — Newberry County Memorial Hospital named Hayley Clary, New Beginnings Birthing Unit, as the recipient of the DAISY Award on October 9.

The DAISY Award was established in memory of Patrick Barnes, who died at the age of 33 of the auto-immune disease ITP. The family created the international award to thank nurses worldwide for the care they give each day.

Every quarter at NCMH nominations are taken from colleagues, peers and family members for the nurse they feel should receive the DAISY Award.

Clary has been at NCMH for nine years and said receiving the award was very special.

“It’s very special to me because this is what I love to do, and labor and delivery is my heart,” she said. “I just knew from the beginning that labor is what I wanted to do.”

She added the award was also special to her because she felt like she was making a difference in people’s lives, her ultimate goal is to retire in Newberry in New Beginnings.

Kathy Stroud, clinical director of New Beginnings, said Clary is an excellent nurse who takes pride in her job and caring for the moms, babies and their families.

“I didn’t want to hire her to start with because she was just out of school, she had no labor and delivery experience, but winning this award just lets everybody else know what I have been knowing, that she is an excellent nurse who absolutely loves her job and loves taking care of the new moms, the babies and their families, too. She is the epitome of what a labor and delivery nurse should be,” she said.

Clary had two separate nominations from patients she took care of, Stroud said these nominations speak highly of how good of a nurse Clary is.

“It’s one thing if I tell her how good of a job she is doing, but too many times, we as nurses often get the bad things, not the good things, but to have someone else actually write not one, but two letters to nominate her really lets everybody else know how good she is,” Stroud said.

Bruce Baldwin, NCMH CEO, said Clary was an example of the quality nurses NCMH has.

“We’re very pleased that Hayley received the DAISY Award, she does an exceptional job with our moms, babies and their families and she represents the quality of nursing and nurses we have at Newberry Hospital,” he said.

