Tips to keep kids and the community safe

It’s been a busy October here at the Newberry Police Department. We kicked off the month with Oktoberfest held on Saturday, October 6 downtown. Newberry College had a home football game that day as well. Needless to say, we were very busy.

Oktoberfest drew a large crowd as usual who came out to enjoy the day. There was plenty of food, fun and entertainment for all throughout downtown Newberry. Although it was a very hot day, it did not distract from the fun-filled event and I believe that everyone had a wonderful and safe time. Everyone involved in the preparation and participation of the event did an excellent job in making it a success. We are already looking forward to next year’s event.

The Newberry Police Department has started to prepare for Halloween. Over the past couple of years we have seen an increase of golf carts being used after dark while trick-or-treating. Citizens must be reminded that state law prohibits golf carts from being operated after dark. Golf carts can only be operated during daylight hours by licensed drivers 16 years of age and older. They must also display a sticker from the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles indicating that the owner has liability insurance on file.

Parents and citizens should always keep safety first in mind when trick-or-treating. Golf carts are not permitted to operate after dark during this event or any other time in the City of Newberry, per state laws. We ask that cars please slow down while in residential neighborhoods and watch out for children walking on roadways in dark costumes as they will be harder to see at night.

Please look for children crossing the street. They may not be paying attention to traffic and cross the street between parked cars. For children under the age of 13, please ensure that an adult or an older, responsible youth is available to supervise them and instruct children to only travel in familiar areas.

We ask that you talk with your children about stopping only at well-lit homes and to never enter a stranger’s home or garage. While it may be tough, we ask you to please ask them not to eat any treats until they get home.

Please verify to make sure Halloween costumes are flame-retardant and visible with retro-reflective material. Be bright at night – wear retro-reflective tape on costumes and treat buckets to improve visibility to motorists and others.

Stay on sidewalks and avoid walking in streets if possible. Look both ways and listen for traffic before crossing the street. Cross streets only at the corner, and never cross between parked vehicles. Main Street in Newberry may be closed at times during the trick-or-treating period. It is recommended that you park on side streets or parking lots and walk. You must have permission from the property owners before you park on their property. If you can, carpool to cut down on the number of vehicles that are out during that time period in a particular area.

As another safety reminder, the Newberry Police Department has received numerous complaints about cars driving through school bus stop signs in the Main Street area. Statutes in state law dictates that all cars must stop for school buses that have their red lights activated and stop signs deployed while loading and unloading.

Because of these complaints, we will be doing enforcement activity in problem areas. Violators of this statute can be charged, and the fine for violating this law can be $1,062.00 and a driver can have six points assessed to their driver’s license. Drivers must be careful and cautious when approaching stopped school buses. They must drive defensively and be aware always. We must protect our kids always because they are our most precious resources.

Until next time, stay safe!

Roy McClurkin Contributing Columnist

Roy McClurkin is the Police Chief for the City of Newberry.

