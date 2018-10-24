Wolverines take down Chiefs

WHITMIRE — The Whitmire High School Wolverines defeated the McCormick High School Chiefs 34-22 on Friday.

During the course of the game, the Wolverines had five touchdowns. During the night, Jaylen Brown and Kyle Hunt were both responsible for two touchdowns and Chandler Crumley was responsible for one. Crumley was also responsible for getting the Wolverines a two point conversion. Christian McLaren rounded out the points for the Wolverines with two successful PATs.

The Wolverines added a good number of yards to the field. Brown rushed a total of 168 yards, with Hunt rushing 99.

The Wolverines now have an overall record of 6-3 and a region record of 3-1. The Wolverines will be off this week, but will return for the playoffs come November.

By Andrew Wigger awigger@newberryobserver.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

